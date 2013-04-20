This Week's Best Dressed Star: Jamie-Lynn Sigler (And She's Pregnant!)

David Livingston/Getty

Most pregnant girls dread black tie affairs. For starters, they can’t hit up the open bar. Plus, “formal” and “maternity wear” weren’t really meant to live in the same sentence.

Jamie-Lynn Sigler, however, isn’t most expectant moms. The star, who’s having a son with fiance Cutter Dykstra, looked absolutely stunning in this sequined Pamella Roland design, complete with sheer sleeves and a plunging neckline.

Sidebar: Once we ate a bagel with cream cheese before heading to a friend’s wedding and our “bagel bump” was bigger than the actress’s baby bump.

The dress, which she wore to the “What a Pair!” benefit concert in Santa Monica, Calif., earned over 30,000 votes of approval as of close of polls Friday afternoon, enough to beat out all of the other stars who hit the red carpet this past week.

Amy Poehler, also in a sparkly black number, came in second place with nearly 30,000 votes. (We attribute your enthusiasm for this look to her new pink streaks.)

Gwyneth Paltrow took the third spot in a chic white dress with a black waistband at the Iron Man 3 photo call in Munich, Germany.

Do you think Sigler looks as fantastic as everyone else does? If not, who do you think deserved the top spot this week?

–Andrea Lavinthal