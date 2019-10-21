This Post Proves Jennifer Aniston Is Already an Instagram Expert

Jennifer Aniston already knows how to effectively use the Instagram carousel feature.

After making her social media debut last week, the actress, 50, tried her hand at the “Instagram versus reality” trend on Monday, sharing two behind-the-scenes photos from her recent Variety Power of Women cover shoot.

“I’m just a girl….standing with hair and makeup. A stylist. A photographer. A lighting crew, wind machine, props, and a computer …. asking you to think I woke up like this . 😬😑” the Friends star captioned the post.

In the first photo, Aniston can be seen slouching her shoulders and making a funny face — she’s appears to be tired, grumpy, confused, or a combination of all three — as longtime hairstylist Chris McMillan pulls her famous blonde locks into a braid and fashion guru Nina Hallworth fixes her sock.

Image zoom Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

And judging by the second Instagram photo, a screenshot of Variety’s professional photo shoot images, her glam team’s hard work paid off.

For the annual cover (which she shared with fellow 2019 honorees Awkwafina, Mariah Carey, Chaka Khan, Brie Larson and Dana Walden) Aniston wowed wearing nothing but a fuzzy white sweater and a cream-colored fedora hat.

Though she’s a little late to the party, Instagram users are thrilled that Aniston has finally arrived.

Image zoom ABC

“I have never seen someone enter Instagram more fully prepared. It’s a glorious master class. What an entrance, and then a #tbt, now an insta vs reality with a movie reference caption…wow. Art,” Entertainment Tonight host Lauren Zima commented under the post. While another user wrote, “living for her posts already.”

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland said it best, commenting, “You’ve already mastered Instagram and I couldn’t be more here for it 😘”

Aniston’s latest Instagram post comes after another viral hit.

Image zoom Jennifer Aniston/Instagram; MICHAEL THOMPSON

On Thursday, she shared an adorable #ThrowbackThursday black and white photo of herself as a toddler wearing a bucket hat on top of her head of brunette curls.

She then shared a second pic in the slideshow post, from her October 2019 cover shoot with InStyle magazine. In the pic, photographed by Michael Thompson, Aniston strikes the same pose as her younger self and dons a similar bucket hat.

“#TBT In style, then and now…” Aniston captioned her Instagram.

Last week, the actress made her social media debut with a bang, by posting a pic with her Friends costars Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry — which marked the first time they’ve been photographed all together since the beloved NBC sitcom ended in 2004.