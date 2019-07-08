This $33 Boho Maxi Dress Is the Ultimate Vacation Staple — and It Comes in 36 Patterns

Image zoom Courtesy Amazon

With every vacation comes a different wardrobe aesthetic. This may sound ridiculous, but I know I’m not the only traveler who packs different styles for a trip to Santorini than those I’d bring on a summer adventure in Lisbon. We all want to look cute on our getaways, but even more than that, we want to look cute specifically for the destination. So, packing can get a bit complicated if you’re somebody who travels multiple times a year — which is why we’re always so excited to discover an item that’s light, easy to pack, and super versatile.

At first glance, this chic, bohemian maxi dress looks straight out of an Anthropologie or Free People store window. The cinched waist, V-neck cut, and billowy short sleeves flatter a diverse range of body types and give off a relaxed vibe, while the trendy details, like the button-down front, tassel tie, and subtle center slit elevate the look. It’s stylish, comfortable, and looks high-end.

Oh, and we haven’t even mentioned the best parts: The dress comes in 36 different color and pattern combinations, all of which cost between $33 and $44.

Buy It! VintageClothing Floral Maxi Dresses Off White & Blue, $43.99; amazon.com

Made from 100-percent rayon, the lightweight dress is breathable and an easy choice for warm-weather vacations. Dress up the $35 black floral style with strappy sandals and gold hoops for a nice dinner, or throw on the $44 cherry-adorned white version with flip flops and a wide-brimmed hat for poolside and beach lounging.

The decorative frock has nearly 600 five-star reviews on Amazon, with happy customers loving how comfortable and flowy it is. While the fabric is on the thinner side, the white styles have a double layer of material in the bust, and one reviewer says, “As long as you wear neutral color underwear/bra it isn’t see through at all.”

Buy It! VintageClothing Floral Maxi Dress Black & Red Flower, $32.99; amazon.com

The dress not only accommodates versatile looks for vacations, but it can also be worn as a maternity piece because of the stretchy waist, soft material, and billowy cut. With a few of these dresses stacked in your suitcase, you’ll still have enough room to bring home souvenirs from your travels without having to worry about those pesky weight limits, too.