Finding a perfect fitting bra that’s supportive, comfortable and pretty has been a seemingly impossible feat for women for years. ThirdLove aimed to change all that – and thanks to their half size offerings and bra 101 fitting centers that allow you to find the perfect style, size and fit, women everywhere made the brand their new go-to lingerie line. And now even more women can have access to the brand’s beloved fit, because they’re extending to include 24 new bra sizes, with bands going up to a 48 and cup sizes AA through H. And there was certainly demand: in the weeks leading up to today’s launch, ThirdLove racked up a waitlist of 1.3 million women.

The average American woman is a size 16 and the average bra size a 34DD, but many brands still fail to carry bras above a D cup, which is why expanding their size range was a priority for ThirdLove. In a press release, co-CEO and co-founder Heidi Zak stated, “Speaking to women who told me that our company didn’t make a bra for them was painful to hear. Women were rightfully upset that we didn’t carry their size. That’s why we’ve invested substantial resources to expand our size offerings. ThirdLove’s ethos is to have a bra for every woman, to help every woman feel confident every day of her life. This is just the beginning; we’ll be launching more sizes and styles in the future.”

ThirdLove’s Extended Sizes Collection offers the 24/7 Classic Perfect Coverage bra in seven colors, including five Naked shades designed to match an array of skin tones. The brand also made a point to fit the bras to real bodies to ensure customer satisfaction. “We know you can’t just take a 34B and scale it up to a 40G—that’s a recipe for a bad fit. We’ve worked tirelessly to design bras that don’t just scale up in size, but that have additional supportive elements that are nearly imperceptible to the naked eye,” says Ra’el Cohen, ThirdLove’s Chief Creative Officer,in a press release. “We have added an additional layer of fabric and wider elastic hidden inside the top and bottom of the band. These elements are completely hidden so that our new bras are just as beautiful as every other bra we offer.”

Scroll down to check out some of the gorgeous new campaign images

