Amazon’s Best-Selling Sunscreen Is Non-Toxic and Just Received a Perfect Safety Score

Image zoom Thinkbaby Thinksport

We’re just a month away from the official start of summer, which means it’s time to start slathering on sunscreen daily if you aren’t already. While the FDA recently released a new study finding that certain chemicals in sunscreen can enter your bloodstream after just one day of use, that doesn’t mean you should stay away from using it — instead, your best choice is to purchase a natural sunscreen that doesn’t contain avobenzone, oxybenzone, octocrylene and ecamsule. Fortunately for you, we’ve found a super safe, non-toxic sunscreen that’s one of the best you can buy, according to Amazon shoppers and the Environmental Working Group: the Thinkbaby Safe Sunscreen.

Thinkbaby’s sunscreen was actually created with safety in mind. The brand’s mission is to “address the growing concern of toxic chemicals leaching from consumer products and aim to create safe alternatives.” That’s why the sunscreen has just made it on the EWG’s safest sunscreens of 2019 list with a perfect, healthy score of one (ten being the most harmful). And this isn’t the first time — the sunscreen has been receiving the rating since 2010. Not to mention, it’s also Amazon’s number one best-selling sunscreen with over 1,400 five-star reviews.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Thinkbaby Safe Sunscreen SPF 50, $12.95; amazon.com

RELATED: This Sunscreen Just Earned a Perfect Score from Consumer Reports for the Fifth Time — and It’s on Amazon

The sunscreen’s main ingredient is non-nano zinc oxide (which won’t enter your bloodstream, while still providing strong UVA and UVB protection). Dermatologist Dr. Joshua Zeichner told PEOPLE, “Zinc oxide also has a calming effect on the skin, and it is commonly used as a skin protectant in babies for conditions like diaper rash. It can be used across a variety of skin types, even those with sensitive skin.” Other ingredients include tons of nourishing oils like sunflower oil, raspberry seed oil, and jojoba oil, which Zeichner says have “hydrating, soothing, and antioxidant benefits.”

Amazon shoppers, and parents in particular, love the Thinkbaby sunscreen, saying it’s one of the only sunscreen they trust to use on their children, and themselves.

“[This] is the best baby (and everyone) sunscreen on the market. Smells good, rubs in well, and best of all, protects my baby and me from the sun without nasty chemicals! I live in Los Angeles, and so we are outside a lot, almost year round. I have a history of skin cancer and so am paranoid about skin protection. This works great, and it also does not irritate my son’s eczema.”

One three-ounce tube of Thinkbaby is just $12.95, but you can also shop a bigger six-ounce version for the whole fam for just $18.99.