Think Pink: More Shopping to Support Breast Cancer

This month you can support Breast Cancer Awareness by shopping! We have rounded up a few more fashionable items whose proceeds will benefit the cause, including the Lauren Merkin Rose Gold Charlotte clutch (top right), a pair of Denim for Immortality jeans (left), and an Uncommonly Cute onesie (bottom right). Click through to the next page for more products and how-to-buy information. We will be bringing you more pink products throughout the month so don’t forget to check back.

For more information on Breast Cancer Awareness, visit the Susan G. Komen Foundation or the American Cancer Society.

1. Lauren Merkin Rose Gold Charlotte Clutch, $220, laurenmerkin.com. Fifty percent from the purchase of a clutch will benefit the Young Survivors Coalition.

2. Denim for Immortality Venus Royal Crystal “Goddess of Love” jeans, $229, revolveclothing.com. Fifty percent from the sale of each pair will go to the Young Survivors Coalition.

3. Uncommonly Cute Breast Cancer onesie, $23, uncommonlycute.com. Twenty-five percent from the sale of this product will go to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

credit: Courtesy revolveclothing.com; laurenmerkin.com; uncommonlycute.com

4. Lily McNeal Pink & Steel Grey Striped Hoodie, $200, lilymcneal.com. Thirty percent of all proceeds will be donated to the Breast Cancer Research Fund.

5. Spoylt Lingerie, twenty-five percent of all sales on the site will go to the Dr. Susan Love research foundation, spoylt.com.

6. Salvatore Ferragamo Pink Leather Bracelet, $160, all Ferragamo retail stores. Fifteen percent of the purchase price will benefit the American-Italian Cancer Foundation.