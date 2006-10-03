Think Pink: Breast Cancer Awareness Month

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and in this week's PEOPLE, we have rounded up some of our favorite fashionable items to support the cause, including the Polaroid Pink camera, White + Warren cashmere hoodie and adorable Honeydew Rumba shorts to the left. Click through to the next page for more products and how-to-by information. Throughout the month of October we will be bringing you new pink products, so be sure to keep checking back. Polaroid Pink digital camera, $150, polaroid.com.Polaroid is donating $60,000 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and launching this pink line of cameras to raise...