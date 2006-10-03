Think Pink: Breast Cancer Awareness Month
October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and in this week’s PEOPLE, we have rounded up some of our favorite fashionable items to support the cause, including the Polaroid Pink camera, White + Warren cashmere hoodie and adorable Honeydew Rumba shorts to the left. Click through to the next page for more products and how-to-by information. Throughout the month of October we will be bringing you new pink products, so be sure to keep checking back.
Polaroid Pink digital camera, $150, polaroid.com.Polaroid is donating $60,000 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and launching this pink line of cameras to raise awareness.
White + Warren pink cashmere cable hoddie, $275, whiteandwarren.com. Fifty percent of the proceeds will be donated to Women at Risk.
Honeydew Rumba shorts, $16, honeydewintimates.com. Nine dollars from each sale of the limited-edition shorts will benefit the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.
Photo:Michael Kraus
1. Annick Goutal LA Rose candle, $52, call Saks Fifth Avenue, 877-551-7257, to order. Thirty percent of the proceeds from sales through the month of October will be donated to the American Breast Cancer Foundation.
2. LF Power of Now Tee, $36, lfstores.com One hundred percent of the proceeds from LF Stores’ charity tee will benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
3. Robyn Rhodes Earrings, $56, robynrhodes.com. Created at the request of Gabrielle Union, twenty percent of the proceeds from the sale of each pair will go to the Young Survival Coalition.
4. W Robes to Recovery- Twenty-nine designers, including Gwen Stefani, customized W Hotel robes, to be auctioned off on eBay October 23; One hundred percent of the proceeds will benefit Fashion Targets Breast Cancer. Coming soon to ebay.com
5. Stilla BCA IT Gloss Trio, $34, sephora.com Four dollars from the each purchase of the limited-edition-set will benefit the BCRF.