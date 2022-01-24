Legendary French Fashion Designer Thierry Mugler Dead at 73

"May his soul Rest In Peace," Manfred Thierry Mugler's team wrote on Instagram, announcing that the French fashion designer died Sunday at age 73

French fashion designer Thierry Mugler is pictured on October 10, 2014 in Friedrichstadt-Palace theater in Berlin after a dress rehearsal of the new show "The Wyld - Not of this world". The world premiere is scheduled for October 23.

Manfred Thierry Mugler, the celebrity-favorite fashion designer behind his eponymous line, has died. He was 73.

The French designer's team announced Mugler's passing Sunday, sharing a black square to his personal Instagram profile with the tragic news, which was written in both English and French.

"We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd 2022. May his soul Rest In Peace," the caption read.

His cause of death was not readily available and reps for Mugler did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The announcement was met with shock and grief in the comments section. "So sad. Mr Mugler was a genius," wrote Jennifer Tilly. "I cannot believe this is true sending love to you all. Thierry was a force of creativity and kindness," Georgia May Jagger commented. "OMG NOOOOO! I am devastated such horrible sad news :(((( my love RIP I live to never forget you!!" nightlife legend Susanne Bartsch wrote.

Born Dec. 21, 1948, in Strasbourg, France, Mugler began designing in the 1970s. He eventually became known for his dramatic, avant-garde designs.

He retired from fashion in 2002 before Clarins shuttered his ready-to-wear brand the next year, yet the iconic designer remained a staple in the world of fashion. The brand was relaunched in 2010 as Mugler, which is currently under the creative direction of designer Casey Cadwallader.

French fashion designer Thierry Mugler is pictured on October 10, 2014 in Friedrichstadt-Palace theater in Berlin after a dress rehearsal of the new show "The Wyld - Not of this world". Credit: Britta Pedersen/DPA/AFP via Getty

Mugler has come out of retirement on a few occasions, creating the costumes for Beyoncé's 2009 I Am... World Tour. In 2019, he designed the dress Kim Kardashian wore to the Met Gala, inspired by Sophia Loren in Boy on a Dolphin.

"He always, it's a full vision from, you know, hair to nails to everything," Kardashian, 41, told PEOPLE of Mugler in 2019. "His runway shows were the most legendary and iconic runway shows ever."