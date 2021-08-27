These Shania Twain Throwback Photos Prove She Has Always Been a Style Icon
The singer — who turns 56 on August 28 — has rocked many memorable looks over the years
Double denim has often been called the "Canadian tuxedo," which may explain why the Canada-born superstar (in 1995) makes this look sing.
That same year, Twain went for glitz and glam in a two-piece, black sequined set (with see-through, sparkly pants) to perform at the CMA Awards in 1995.
Twain's outfit choices were a reflection of her country-pop sound: edgy but still traditional. Just take this sheer fringe ensemble that she wore to the 1995 CMA Awards.
This see-through look from the 1996 Grammy Awards is sheer genius!
The singer never stopped loving a sheer moment — like this one at the 2003 American Music Awards.
Twain has many talents, including "making every single woman jump out of her seat at the opening notes of 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman' " and "rocking leopard print in every form."
From tiny pops of print...
... to statement pieces like this floor length, velour duster ...
... even in neon green! If it's an animal print, Twain can pull it off.
In 1999, she wore this iconic two-piece leopard-print set and looked absolutely fierce.
In 2003, she went casual in a leopard crop top and satin track suit.
We're starting to think that when she sings "Forever and Always" it's about her longtime love for leopard, specifically.
Twain told Vogue in March 2020, "For better or for worse, I really latched onto the leopard print and it was just a favorite, so I always gravitated toward that."
If this pleather outfit doesn't scream, "I'm goin' out tonight, I'm feelin' alright," we don't know what does!
She rocked pleather pants again in 1996 at the American Music Awards — where she won favorite new country artist — pairing them with a matching crop top and cropped turquoise jacket.
Always crushin' it! Twain was also a huge fan of crushed velvet.
Okay, do we think that Twain wrote "You're Still The One" about crushed velvet, yes or no?
In 1999, she won Grammys for best country song and best female country vocal performance, and, if there were a Grammy Award for most memorable outfit, we bet she would've taken that home, too.
Twain told Vogue that initially, she tried to keep herself from becoming too "glitzy and shiny" like like country artists she grew up with. But that was then. "Once I got into sequins, that was it," she said. "I never looked back."
Twain rocked this incredibly sleek and sexy outfit in her "Man, I Feel Like a Woman" video and loved it so much that she wore it again to perform at the Grammys.
She wasn't afraid of a pop of color, either! In 1998, she looked looked like a modern Cinderella in a periwinkle rhinestone gown with matching satin hair band and shawl.
In 1999, Twain redefined what it meant to "think pink" when she wore it from the top of her pink cowboy hat to the bottom of her boots (whose bed have they been under, we wonder?).
Even with her casual looks, Twain was always making some sort of statement. Even if that statement was that she wasn't afraid to mix many, many patterns, as seen in this 2002 snap.
The faux-hawk, the statement belt, the dangly earrings! Twain rocked this oh-so-2000s look while performing at the 2003 American Music Awards.
Okay, this 2003 Super Bowl outfit does impress us much.