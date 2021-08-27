These Shania Twain Throwback Photos Prove She Has Always Been a Style Icon

The singer — who turns 56 on August 28 — has rocked many memorable looks over the years

August 27, 2021 04:09 PM

1 of 26

Credit: Margaret Norton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Double denim has often been called the "Canadian tuxedo," which may explain why the Canada-born superstar (in 1995) makes this look sing.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 26

Credit: Mark Humphrey/AP

That same year, Twain went for glitz and glam in a two-piece, black sequined set (with see-through, sparkly pants) to perform at the CMA Awards in 1995.

3 of 26

Credit: Ron Davis/Getty

Twain's outfit choices were a reflection of her country-pop sound: edgy but still traditional. Just take this sheer fringe ensemble that she wore to the 1995 CMA Awards. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 26

Credit: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty

This see-through look from the 1996 Grammy Awards is sheer genius! 

Advertisement

5 of 26

Credit: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

The singer never stopped loving a sheer moment — like this one at the 2003 American Music Awards. 

6 of 26

Credit: Evan Agostini/Liaison

Twain has many talents, including "making every single woman jump out of her seat at the opening notes of 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman' " and "rocking leopard print in every form."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 26

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

From tiny pops of print...

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 26

Credit: Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

... to statement pieces like this floor length, velour duster ...

Advertisement

9 of 26

Credit: Michael Okoniewski/Getty

... even in neon green! If it's an animal print, Twain can pull it off.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 26

Credit: Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

In 1999, she wore this iconic two-piece leopard-print set and looked absolutely fierce. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 26

Credit: Frank Micelotta/Getty

In 2003, she went casual in a leopard crop top and satin track suit. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 26

Credit: Michael Okoniewski/Getty

We're starting to think that when she sings "Forever and Always" it's about her longtime love for leopard, specifically. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 26

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Twain told Vogue in March 2020, "For better or for worse, I really latched onto the leopard print and it was just a favorite, so I always gravitated toward that." 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 26

Credit: Mick Hutson/Redferns

If this pleather outfit doesn't scream, "I'm goin' out tonight, I'm feelin' alright," we don't know what does! 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 26

Credit: Ron Galella Collection via Getty

She rocked pleather pants again in 1996 at the American Music Awards — where she won favorite new country artist — pairing them with a matching crop top and cropped turquoise jacket. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 26

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Always crushin' it! Twain was also a huge fan of crushed velvet. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 26

Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty

Okay, do we think that Twain wrote "You're Still The One" about crushed velvet, yes or no? 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 26

Credit: Vince Bucci/AFP/Getty

In 1999, she won Grammys for best country song and best female country vocal performance, and, if there were a Grammy Award for most memorable outfit, we bet she would've taken that home, too.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 26

Credit: Vince Bucci/Getty

Twain told Vogue that initially, she tried to keep herself from becoming too "glitzy and shiny" like like country artists she grew up with. But that was then. "Once I got into sequins, that was it," she said. "I never looked back." 

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 26

Credit: KMazur/WireImage

Twain rocked this incredibly sleek and sexy outfit in her "Man, I Feel Like a Woman" video and loved it so much that she wore it again to perform at the Grammys.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 26

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

She wasn't afraid of a pop of color, either! In 1998, she looked looked like a modern Cinderella in a periwinkle rhinestone gown with matching satin hair band and shawl. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 26

Credit: Michael S Green/AP/Shutterstock

In 1999, Twain redefined what it meant to "think pink" when she wore it from the top of her pink cowboy hat to the bottom of her boots (whose bed have they been under, we wonder?). 

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 26

Credit: Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage

Even with her casual looks, Twain was always making some sort of statement. Even if that statement was that she wasn't afraid to mix many, many patterns, as seen in this 2002 snap. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 26

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The faux-hawk, the statement belt, the dangly earrings! Twain rocked this oh-so-2000s look while performing at the 2003 American Music Awards. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 26

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Wireimage

Okay, this 2003 Super Bowl outfit does impress us much.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next