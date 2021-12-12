These $46 Snow Boots Are So Stylish, You'd Never Guess They're Warm, Waterproof, and Comfy as Can Be

When the winter months arrive, there's nothing more important than a warm, reliable pair of snow boots. But if you're anything like us, you're not about to give up style for comfort — not without a fight, anyway. So how do you find that happy medium? After all, snow boots that are comfy, warm, stylish, and sturdy aren't the easiest thing to come by. And if you're hoping to spend under $100? You might as well forget about it — or so we thought.