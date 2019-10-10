These $1,425 Sneakers Injected with Jordan River Holy Water Sold Out in Minutes

Image zoom MSCF

Hypebeasts, listen up! Here’s your chance to walk on water.

Brooklyn-based product design company MSCHF mocked “collab culture” by dropping a pair of $1,425 “Jesus Shoes” injected with water from the Jordan River on Tuesday — and they sold out in minutes, according to the NY Post.

“We thought of that Arizona Iced Tea and Adidas collab, where they were selling shoes that [advertised] a beverage company that sells iced tea at bodegas,” MSCHF’s head of commerce Daniel Greenberg told the NY Post. “So we wanted to make a statement about how absurd collab culture has gotten.”

MSCHF purchased about two dozen Nike Air Max 97’s, added unique religious customizations and drastically hiked up the price — the limited-edition kicks sold out in minutes, Fox News reports.

Along with “holy water” floating inside the see-through soles, the white and aqua blue sneakers also feature a red sole to symbolize shoes traditionally worn by past Popes, a crucifix attached to the laces and frankincense-scented insoles, Fox News reports.

The words “MT 14:25” (an abbreviation for, Matthew 14:25, the Bible verse in which Jesus walks on water) are printed along the outer-facing side of the sneaker and MSCHF added a single drop of blood the tongue of the shoe to symbolize the blood of Christ.

Nike, which is in no way affiliated with “Jesus Shoes”, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

“We were wondering, what would a collab with Jesus Christ look like?” Greenberg said. “As a Jew myself, the only thing I knew was that he walked on water.”

In campaign images on MSCHF’s website, a male model poses with religious statues and prays at an altar while wearing the “Jesus Shoe,” a red two-piece set and beaded bracelets.

According to company’s website, MSCHF’s allows consumers to get their hands on new products “24 hours before the masses” with drops every second and fourth Tuesday of the month.