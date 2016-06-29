

Bob D’Amico/ABC/Getty

Khloé Kardashian may have just lost 40 pounds (and is feeling and looking better than ever) but don’t expect to see her in a bikini anytime soon. We thought her two-piece aversion was pegged to her fear of belly buttons (yes, she has a belly button phobia) but as it turns out, she will just never be “a bikini girl.”

In a new interview with the British TV show, Lorraine, she opened up about her aversion to two piece swimsuits. “I love one-pieces. I think one-pieces can be super-sexy,” she says. “I don’t think you need to show everything for it to be sexy. And now one-pieces [include] high European cuts and I think they’re great and I feel really comfortable in them. So for me I’m always a one-piece girl.”

Always the voice of reason, she adds: “But I think if you got it, flaunt it. I wish I was one of those girls who could just walk down in a bikini all the time but I don’t feel comfortable.”

She opted for her favorite tank style on her revealing Complex cover last summer and even works out in one on vacation.

On a trip to St. Barts she had to get in a workout without cutting in to her pool time, and clearly couldn’t waste time changing. “I went for a run in my bathing suit and Nikes, but while I was stretching, Joyce Bonelli (my makeup artist/BFF) and Hrush (my Armenian goddess makeup artist), kept urging me to do a little photo shoot and they just started snapping away lol,” she wrote on her blog.

