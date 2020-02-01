This Sweatshirt Dress with Pockets Is So Soft and Warm, It ‘Feels Like You're Wearing PJs’

amazon

I’ve recently become a sweatshirt-anything convert. From dresses to skirts, if it comes in a sweatshirt material, I’m buying it. Long gone are the days of being uncomfortable (or caring what others think). The best part is that 99 percent of the time, sweatshirt-material clothes come with pockets, a feature that’s just too good to pass up. If you have yet to experience the glory that is a sweatshirt dress with pockets, I can personally say you’ve been missing out. But you don’t have to anymore — you can snag a super comfy style on Amazon right now for under $33.

TheMogan Oversized Pullover Tunic comes in a few different styles, including a crewneck and V-neck variation and a pullover or zip-up hoodie design. Made from a 53 percent cotton blend, the sweatshirt dress comes classic colors, including royal blue, heather gray, and olive green, and ranges in size from small to 3X. Customers say the sweatshirt dress is “super cute,” and perfect for throwing on with a pair of leggings.

Image zoom amazon

Buy It! TheMogan Pocket Zip Up Pullover Tunic, $8.99–$32.99; amazon.com; TheMogan Oversized Pullover Tunic, $7.95–$30.99; amazon.com

RELATED: Yes, These ‘Buttery Soft’ Shirts Have Pockets — and Amazon Shoppers Are Singing Their Praises

“Welcome to comfort city. If you’re looking to wear what I believe clouds made into clothing would feel like, well then you have arrived, my friend. It’s a nice sweatshirt material made for Goldilocks — not too thin and not too thick,” one shopper wrote. “This is also nice to run errands or road trip in. Just add some leggings, cute boots, and a jazzy scarf, and it will look like you kind of tried for the day while feeling like you’re wearing PJs. And it has pockets. POCKETS!”

The hoodie version is also a top-seller in Amazon’s women’s fleeces category. Another customer raved that the “fabric is thick and warm and OH SO SOFT, especially on the inside.” And most reviewers say that the length and fit is as expected (“a little baggy, but not too baggy”), but that the true star is the size of the pockets, which are so big there’s “no need for a purse!”

While prices for select sizes and colors vary, most of the TheMogan Oversized Pullover Tunic options are under $15 — sometimes going as low as $8. And even the most expensive option maxes out at only $33. What a steal.