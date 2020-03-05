These High-Waisted $25 Culottes Are the Comfortable Pants Your Closet Needs

Image zoom

There is no modern fashion trend quite like the wide-legged pant. The cool and effortless style flatters any body shape and can transition your look from the office to a night out in a breeze. They’re like the adult equivalent of your childhood gauchos (ah, nostalgia) and the closest thing to work-appropriate sweatpants you’ll find.

They’re seriously trendy, too — in fact, culottes are currently one the most searched for pants on Pinterest. This is presumably because they’re the springtime equivalent of the fall midi skirt in that you can pair them with anything, whether it’s a grungy band tee, a frilly blouse, a pair of pumps, or chunky white sneakers. Whatever the occasion, these pants fit the bill, and we’ve spotted a pair on Amazon that are as cute as can be.

TheMogan Culottes have a cinched high-waisted fit and a ribbon belt detail that work together to accentuate your waistline and emphasize your natural curves. Available in 32 different colors and styles — including a classic black, casual denim, and earthy olive — the versatile pants are easy to customize with anything in your wardrobe. Who knew spring shopping could be this simple?

Amazon shoppers are loving the culottes so far, with many calling them a cute, dressier alternative to jeans. One reviewer said they get “so many compliments” when they wear them, while another said they’re “good on a curvy figure.” Others said they liked the pair they bought so much that they ordered another color. And since they’re super affordable, ranging from $14 to $28 based on the size and style you choose, you won’t feel guilty adding more than one pair to your closet.

Spring might not be here just yet, but these comfortable culottes are the perfect lightweight pant to help you get a head start on your warm weather shopping list.



Buy It! TheMogan High Waist Culottes, $13.99-$27.998; amazon.com

