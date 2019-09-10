The Weeknd Reveals New Look Following Split Rumors from Bella Hadid

The Weeknd said goodbye to his beard!

While attending the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival, the Canadian singer-songwriter took to the red carpet for the premiere of Uncut Gems Monday night and showed off his new look.

The “Starboy” singer, 29, looked almost unrecognizable without his signature facial hair, leaving behind only a polished mustache and some scruff on his chin. And while the Grammy Award-winning artist had typically kept a flattop-esque haircut, trimmed closely at the sides, it seems he has decided to let his locks grow.

For the event, he opted to wear a flattering navy blue suit with a classic white button-down and brown shoes

The event was his first public appearance since reports that he and Bella Hadid had split again. E! News reported that the on-again, off-again couple called it quits in August, with a source telling the outlet that “distance” was to blame.

“They are in different places right now, physically and mentally,” the source told E!. “Bella is prepping for her fashion week commitments and Abel is working on his music and his upcoming acting debut.”

Their conflicting schedules made it even harder, the source explained, and caused tension in the relationship.

“They have been arguing a lot recently,” the source added. “[They] haven’t spent quality time together in months.”

The source then said was still a chance of them reconciling. “They hope to get back together at one point but for now are focusing on themselves and their projects,” they told E!.

Another source, however, told Entertainment Tonight that the couple was still together despite the rumors, and are simply “working through things.”

“The couple travels a lot, works a lot and that often creates tension,” the source told ET. “However, the two love one another, have lost one another in the past and want to try and make it work. Right now they are together and working on keeping it that way.”

In February, Hadid, 22, helped The Weeknd celebrate his 29th birthday at his army fatigue-themed bash in coordinating camouflage print outfits.