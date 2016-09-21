The Weeknd Cut His Famous Hair (This Is Not a Drill)

Grab a brown paper bag and breathe into it slowly. The Weeknd just chopped off his hair. And he debuted his new look in the coolest. way. ever.

The singer, born Abel Tesfaye, dropped his latest album cover on Instagram, after deleting the rest of the photos on his feed. The “Starboy” cover, shot by Nabil Elderkin, features the Grammy-winner with a game-changing short haircut, a dramatic transformation from his signature dreadlocks, and a whole lot of custom Chrome Hearts jewelry. (It’s the equivalent of Ariana Grande cutting off her signature ponytail and getting a pixie.)

A second photo is simply captioned: “i come alive in the fall time.” (And the fall-ready haircut definitely proves that.)

The Weeknd told Rolling Stone last year that his look was partly inspired by artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, and that he’d been growing it for years.

“I want to be remembered as iconic and different,” he told the mag. “So I was like, ‘F— it — I’m gonna let my hair just be what it wants.’ I’ll probably cut it if it starts interfering with my sight. I can kind of see it right now. But if I cut it, I’d look like everyone else. And that’s just so boring to me.”

Not only can he probably see better now, but he probably feels lighter, as his dreads used to bother him while he was sleeping.

“I wake up with neck pains sometimes,” he said when asked about the drawback of his long hair. “And not being able to hide myself.”

Now all we need to know: Did his girlfriend Bella Hadid give it her seal of approval?