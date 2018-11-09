The supportive boyfriends and husbands came out in full-force to support their model loves from the front row at the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

The models’ significant others proudly cheered and gave standing ovations as their leading ladies strutted down the catwalk on Victoria’s Secret runway Thursday night in N.Y.C.

Since Bella Hadid and The Weeknd reignited their romance in May, the couple looked happier than ever before. At last night’s show, The Weeknd sat front row alongside Hadid’s mother Yolanda Hadid and was beaming every time his girlfriend walked the runway.

In 2016, the rapper and supermodel split, right before Hadid made her Victoria’s Secret debut alongside the Weeknd who was performing at the show that year.

The pair, also joined by La La Anthony and Justine Skye, stood up from their seats and started cheering wildly when Hadid passed by modeling her sexy Victoria’s Secret looks.

Adam Levine, who’s been married to VS Angel Behati Prinsloo for four years and shares two daughters, Dusty Rose, 2, and Gio Grace, 8 months, with the model, also attended the star-studded event.

Prinsloo told PEOPLE backstage as she prepared for the show that she couldn’t wait to see her man in the audience.

“He’s going to be here! I’m super excited,” she told PEOPLE. “He hasn’t been able to come for a few years because there was always conflict with The Voice and this year it worked out so I’m super excited.”

As she strutted down the runway, Prinsloo blew kisses several times to Levine, who stood up and clapped his hands over his head to cheer on his wife.

Levine was sitting next to rapper Wiz Khalifa, who is newly dating first-time Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show model Winnie Harlow. The couple packed on the PDA during the official after party, holding hands and making out in front of photographers and guests.

Barbara Palvin’s boyfriend Dylan Sprouse was also in attendance and gave his leading lady a standing ovation. He held his hands over his heart and blew her multiple kisses as she walked the runway.

Sprouse also fulfilled his promise to Palvin that he would bring her Shake Shack cheeseburgers to indulge in after she made her VS Fashion Show comeback after a six year hiatus. The actor posted a photo of the burgers from the front row on his Instagram Story before the show writing, “I’m coming @realbarbarapalvin.”

Palvin told PEOPLE backstage before the show, “We had a funny thing this morning because I was watching videos of food. That is what I do! I was like, ‘Yeah, dip it! Cut it! Eat it!’ [Dylan] was like, ‘Babe? Are you ok?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, but it is just fried lasagna!’”