The Wedding Planner Costume Designer Also Thought Meghan Markle's Wedding Dress Looked Familiar

Is Meghan Markle just as inspired by Jennifer Lopez as the rest of us? It’s possible!

As any rom-com fan will remember, wedding planner Mary Fiore (Lopez) marries her childhood friend Mossimo at a town hall, wearing a dress with three-quarter length sleeves and a boat neckline in 2001’s The Wedding Planner.

The marriage didn’t last long — thanks to an interference by charming pediatrician Steve Edison (Matthew McConaughey) — but Lopez looked beautiful in the traditional gown and vintage veil nonetheless. And the film’s costume designer, Pam Chilton, just revealed a royal fun fact about the iconic movie look in speaking with Glamour.

“I got a lot of texts about Meghan Markle’s wedding dress,” she told the outlet of the Duchess of Sussex’s custom look, designed by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy. “I’m like, “Well, I’m sure it’s a coincidence. But she was at a good rom-com age when the movie came out—she could have been watching it at sleepovers!”

She also revealed that Lopez’s dress was originally supposed to be a “big, frilly, princess affair,” but turned into a more serious design to match the tone of the scene.

“It’s beautiful, but it’s not a celebration or a joyful expression of one’s self,” Chilton said. “It’s kind of serious. It’s dutiful. That’s why we liked the vintage feel of that pillbox hat and the veil matching it, because it was a throwback. In the movie, her mom had died, and there was a feeling that maybe this was something her mother would have worn or appreciated.”

“It was a vintage veil with Swiss dots, and we actually ironed it while we were prepping and all the dots fell off and we needed to shoot,” Chilton, who also works on Modern Family, continued. “We were like, ‘Oh, 10 minutes away? No problem.’ We cut another veil real quick and stuck dots on. That was only for that quick shot of her walking into the courthouse. Then we had time to refurbish the original and get it all set for her next shot.”

And while their silhouettes were similar, Meghan’s veil (which represented represented a special connection to the Commonwealth) was much more dramatic.

Her headpiece, made from silk tulle, featured a trim of hand-embroidered flowers from each of the 53 counties in the Commonwealth in threads and organza.

Keller previously said that the idea came to her after several conversations with Meghan about what “story” she wanted to tell through her wedding.

“There was a conversation early on about the story that we were going to tell through this wedding,” she said. “Part of what I wanted to do was talk to her about what type of stories they could be. The fact that her and Prince Harry will be working a lot in the Commonwealth was something that I thought was really intriguing and could be something built on to be part of the day.”

The Glamour article also revealed behind-the-scenes fashion secrets from other classic rom-com’s, like 13 Going on 30, Never Been Kissed and She’s All That.

She’s All That costume designer, Denise Wingate, told the outlet that Laney Bogg’s red prom dress was a Badgley Mischka design, but that many of the other outfits in the 1999 film were thrifted!

“Except for the main characters, I bought all the looks from Goodwill,” Wingate explained. “We had to be super creative because the budget was so small, so we repurposed and redesigned.”

“Rachel Leigh Cook [who played Laney] was great about wearing the aprons and overalls,” she added. “We shopped at thrift stores, and I believe I got the aprons at a restaurant supply store. One thing we were thinking is that Laney has a lot of armor. She’s been hurt in her life. She’s suffering a lot of pain. She doesn’t have a lot of friends, and she keeps this wall up. It was important to show that with clothing.”