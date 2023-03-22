'The View' Ladies Erupt in Comedic Debate About 'Phallus' Design on Sunny Hostin's Dress

It's a diseased corn! It's a phallic symbol! It's a tropical flower?

The ladies of The View erupted into a comical debate about what exactly was on Sunny Hostin's dress on Wednesday's episode.

After longtime host Whoopi Goldberg, 67, praised co-host Joy Behar's vibrant, hot pink "sherberty" jacket, saying she wanted to lick her shoulders like the fruity dessert, Sara Haines, 45, turned their focus on another food-inspired garment at their rectangular table.

The dress in question was a red and yellow design on the chest of Hostin's tight-fitting black dress.

ABC

Though initially, the group didn't see its food-like resemblance, accusing the host of wearing "a phallus on her dress," they then worked their way into what else the dress could resemble.

"It is a flower with a fistula. You know flowers, the shiny, waxy, red flowers," Hostin, 54, said.

However, they weren't buying it. Immediately Haines chimed in, saying that the red and yellow flower actually looked more like "a piece of corn." To which Behar, 80, took it even further, saying it looked "a piece of corn with Peyronie's disease" – which is a painful condition that causes the penis to curve dramatically when erect.

After the hilarious back and forth, Hostin told the group, "I knew it was going to happen when I walked out."

Goldberg ended the argument with, "I don't want to shock you or anything, but, if that looks like a phallus to you, we need to talk."

ABC

Other than the NSFW/vegetable/tropical flower-inspired dress, the group, who was missing co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin due to COVID, had guests Jameela Jamil and Zach Braff on the episode.

With Jamil, 37, the four hosts talked about her upcoming podcast centered around bad dates, where she gets celebrities to spill about their worst date experiences, including one where a fart leveled up to number two in front of a potential beau.

Whereas with Braff, the talk show hosts dived into his experience with grief that inspired him to write and direct his upcoming movie A Good Person starring Florence Pugh and Morgan Freeman.