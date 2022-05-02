The Ultimate Summer Skincare Guide from Your Fave Celebs' Beauty Brands

Ready to shake up your summer skincare routine? You'll want to check out these much-anticipated products from A-listers' own beauty lines

The transitional period between cold and warm weather is pre-game season for your skin. After all, winter is notorious for taking more than it gives (for example, robbing our parched faces of moisture) and you've been treating it to rich creams and luxe oils for months. But once those subtle signs of spring start showing up, you'll want to pivot to lighter-weight products that are suitable for higher temps, yet just as effective.

The months leading up to summer are also a prime time for getting experimental. Unless you're someone who took social distancing as a chance to try new products behind closed doors, your go-to skincare probably doesn't impress as much as it used to.

Thankfully, 2022 is already a banner year for skincare innovation, particularly when it comes to the very people who influence beauty trends (skincare and otherwise). It shouldn't come as a complete surprise. Celebrities are often the go-to brand ambassadors for beauty products, and as a result, get an inside look at all that factors into creating a reliable regimen. No longer content to just lend their star power to a campaign, these celebs are taking a more hands-on approach by playing a role in everything from product development to promotion.

If you're looking to revamp your routine, these are the celebrity beauty brands to try for an A-list aura.

The Outset (Scarlett Johansson)

After years of playing spokesperson for some of the biggest luxury brands in the world, Johansson announced an independent foray into beauty with The Outset, a skincare brand for which she serves as Founder and Chairman. Alongside Co-Founder and CEO Kate Foster, the actress spent years learning about the beauty industry in an effort to create products that reflect her own approach to skincare: minimal and no-nonsense. The results: a range of "consciously clean" products (made without over 2,700 "ingredients of concern", (this is how they define that) which is housed in recyclable packaging and hit Sephora shelves in April.

Try This: The Outset Nourishing Squalane Daily Moisturizer, $44; sephora.com

Suitable for all skin types, this hydrating moisturizer is enriched with the brand's exclusive Hyaluroset Complex, a plant-based botanical alternative to hyaluronic acid, that nourishes, plumps, and smoothes the skin.

JLo Beauty (Jennifer Lopez)

It seems we've been waiting nearly decades for Jennifer Lopez to bottle her enviable glow and last year, she finally did it: She launched JLo Beauty, a skincare range as bold and glamorous as the newly-engaged star herself. Anchored by her more than 30 years in the spotlight with skin that only seems to get better with time, Lopez and co. spent over two years in product development and went through over 100 reformulations to land on eight carefully curated products. You've likely seen them in action on the star's Instagram page (https://www.instagram.com/p/CcBgKo5JMua/), where she often walks fans through her routine.

Try This: J LO Beauty That J LO Glow Serum, $79; sephora.com

This daily pre-moisturizer treatment targets dullness and fine lines with the brand's exclusive Olive Complex, a trifecta of amino acids, antioxidants, and fermented olives that tightens and brightens the skin with continued use. The serum is also supercharged with peptides and niacinamide, both of which are multitaskers that treat hyperpigmentation and boost collagen production.

Keys Soulcare (Alicia Keys)

Who better to trust for skincare advice than the woman who dares to go makeup-free on the red carpet? Alicia Keys' namesake line reflects her passion for ancient beauty rituals, self-care, and scientifically sound products. Keys and her Soulcare team partnered with Dr. Renee Snyder to ensure that each offering would be approved by the American Board of Dermatology and made without thousands of concerning [AA4] [NB5] skincare ingredients (this is how they define that). The results? Formulations that combine "time-honored botanicals" with modern ingredient, including niacinamide and lactic acid , making your routine feel more renewing than regimented.

Try This: Keys Soulcare Golden Cleanser with Manuka Honey, $22; keyssoulcare.com

Though it's a viable option for all skin types, this gentle cleanser is especially kind to sensitive skin. Its star ingredients are manuka honey (a next-level nourishing antioxidant,) turmeric (a tried-and-true skin soother), and chamomile (an herbal remedy for redness and irritation). Combined, they remove dirt and grime from the skin without stripping it of moisture. Bonus points if you recite the recommended affirmation, "I am devoted to this moment", as you cleanse.

Cay Skin (Winnie Harlow)

Winnie Harlow, the trailblazing model who went from America's Next Top Model to runway stardom on her own terms, is also a burgeoning skincare guru. She recently launched Cay Skin, a line of skincare essentials that emphasize sun protection; island-inspired and dermatologist-approved ingredient;, and low environmental impact. Harlow, who lives with the autoimmune skin condition vitiligo, suffered severe sun damage in 2018 and used that as fuel to bring the "sexy serious" Cay Skin brand to life.

Try This: Cay Skin Isle Lip Balm SPF 30, $14; sephora.com

Harlow is truly making her mark with this affordable, high-performance lip balm that is already sold out at Sephora. In addition to providing sun protection, it's also enriched with hydrating sea moss, soothing aloe stem cells, and vitamin E. Plus, it tastes like vanilla brown sugar and doesn't leave behind a sticky finish.

Kinlo (Naomi Osaka)

Naomi Osaka Skincare Naomi Osaka | Credit: GoDaddy

Tennis champion Naomi Osaka grew up believing that brown skin couldn't burn or experience sun damage. (Fact check: it actually can.) Now, she's using her influence and personal experience to school the masses, especially those with melanated skin, on the importance of sun protection. Kinlo (a combo of the word "gold" in Japanese and Haitian Creole) is a collaboration between Osaka and trusted dermatologists that provides nourishing SPF products without the dreaded white cast so often left behind by other sunscreens.

Try This: Kinlo Golden Rays Sunscreen SPF 50+, $19.99; kinlo.com

This mineral-based sunscreen is water- and sweat-resistant, and made with lightweight ingredients, including niacinamide and safflower seed oil, so you can feel comfortable wearing it anywhere, including indoors.

Humanrace (Pharrell Williams)

Pharrell Humanrace skincare Credit: Getty

Pharrell Williams has long credited his youthful looks to the simplest of lifestyle habits, like drinking water and using drugstore cleanser. But people have still begged him to bottle his fountain of youth, and Humanrace. Each product (some of which have already won awards from Allure, Women's Health and Elle), is vegan, cruelty-free, fragrance-free, and housed in refillable packaging.

Try This: Humanrace Lotus Enzyme Exfoliator, $46; humanrace.com

This triple-power treatment is one of Humanrace's most popular items. It removes dead skin cells and improves overall skin texture by combining glycolic acid (a personal favorite of Pharrell's), fruit enzymes, and micro rice particles. A powerhouse for all skin types, but especially acne-prone skin, it needn't be used more than 2-3 times per week for optimal results.

KORA Organics (Miranda Kerr)

At this point, the supermodel-turned-entrepreneur Miranda Kerr is a seasoned skincare pro. She founded this certified organic skincare brand in 2009, putting a recognizable face to the growing field of clean beauty, and after nearly a decade of success in her native Australia, expanded to the U.S. and other global destinations. It most recently became Climate Neutral Certified, meaning a percentage of profits go toward eliminating carbon emissions.

Try This: KORA Organics Active Algae Lightweight Moisturizer, $56; sephora.com

Just in time for summer, the newest KORA Organics product is this oily skin- and aging skin-conscious moisturizer that hydrates, minus the grease. Green algae is sourced for its ability to improve skin firmness and improve clarity, while other organic ingredients, such as green tea and alpine rose, increase hydration.

Fenty Skin (Rihanna)

That Rihanna reign just won't let up, and skincare is just another jewel in the crown. The expectant mother and multi-hyphenate icon is the founder and face of Fenty Skin, a range of products packed with multitasking ingredients and benefits that save time and confusion, especially for those who are new to multi-step routines. Keeping in line with her inclusive ethos, all Fenty Skin products have also been tested and approved for all skin types and genders, so you don't have to overthink your top picks.

Try This: Fenty Skin Cookies N' Clean Whipped Clay Detox Face Mask with Salicylic Acid, $32; sephora.com

No surprise here—the latest addition to Fenty Skin is already sold out on the brand website; luckily, it's still available (for now) at Sephora. It looks like an actual snack but don't be fooled by the fun packaging: it still packs a serious punch. Oil-absorbing clay and charcoal combine with acne-fighting salicylic acid to improve texture and tone down shine without drying out the skin.

Honest (Jessica Alba)

Alba is practically synonymous with successful and trusted celebrity skincare. Since launching Honest as an e-commerce lifestyle brand back in 2009, it has grown to include multiple categories, several retail partners, and is valued at over half a billion dollars. There is much to love about Honest, including its affordable pricing, prestige clean ingredients, and fierce dedication to quality testing and environmentally friendly standards.

Try This: Honest Calm & Renew Melting Eye Balm, $25.99; target.com

Honest is known for its gentle approach to skincare, using ingredients that soothe but still deliver visible results. The eye balm tackles puffiness and dryness with natural properties and an exclusive Phyto Complex that strengthens the skin barrier to prevent future damage.

Hey Humans (Jada Pinkett Smith)

Jada Pinkett-Smith, who as of late, has been more open about her health and wellness journey, is also co-founder of a drugstore personal care brand that "works hard for you but is gentle on the planet." All of the packaging is 99% plastic-free, while the formulas are clean and naturally-derived. Hey Humans emphasizes body care, with a range that includes body cleanser, body lotion, toothpaste, and deodorant.

Try This: Hey Humans Naturally Derived Deodorant, $6.99; target.com