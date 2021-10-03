This Under-the-Radar Sale Has Designer Clothing, Shoes, and Handbags for Way Less
With autumn in full swing, you may be eyeing some of the season's hottest trends. Chunky boots? Yes, please! Burnt orange dresses? A fall must-have. Slouchy shoulder bags? Obviously need. Luckily, we've just discovered a place where you can shop all these styles from popular brands and designers at discounted prices. It's called The Style Room.
Zappos recently launched the curated fashion destination to help customers find elevated essentials to invest in and provide inspiration for how to wear them. Through this new shopping experience, you can see some of the most popular styles of the month via the trends page and shop similar pieces in a range of prices. Right now, the page is spotlighting trends like eclectic vintage, versatile dresses, and streamlined fall staples.
Like many retailers, The Style Room has a sale section and it would be remiss of us to not browse it. In doing so, we found a bunch of deals on popular labels hiding in the sale, like Stuart Weitzman, DL1961, and Rebecca Minkoff. There are over 1,300 styles marked down, but we narrowed it down to eight of our favorites — and almost everything is under $150.
The Best Fashion Deals from Zappos' Style Room Sale
- ASTR the Label Saveria Dress, $95.99 (orig. $148)
- Rebecca Minkoff Date Convertible Crossbody, $99.99 (orig. $198)
- BB Dakota by Steve Madden Going Places Moto Jacket, $66.30 (orig. $99)
- DL1961 Florence Mid-Rise Ankle Skinny in Parker, $134.25 (orig. $179)
- Stuart Weitzman Frankie Lift Studs Bootie, $452.99 (orig. $695)
- BCBGMAXAZRIA Stripe Blazer, $149.99 (orig. $298)
- Superga 2630 Cotu, $29.97 (orig. $75)
- Cosabella Bella Short Sleeve Top Pants Set, $67.81 (orig. $125)
Our first must-have style is this ASTR the Label off-the-shoulder midi dress that's 35 percent off. It can be dressed up with a pair of heels and sparkly accessories for a wedding or made casual with a denim jacket and suede booties. As for outerwear, we're eyeing this chic leather moto jacket that's $33 off, and this menswear-inspired striped blazer that's half-off. Also, peep this Rebecca Minkoff convertible crossbody that's now under $100.
Oh, and did we mention you can get a pair of Kate Middleton-approved sneakers for $30? It's practically impossible to not shop these black Superga sneakers at this incredibly low price. However, if you are in the mood to splurge on a pair of shoes, we recommend investing in these studded lug sole boots from Stuart Weitzman while you can snag them for $242 off.
As we said before, there are so many amazing deals to take advantage of. If you're ready to start shopping for the hottest trends of the season, we suggest doing so at The Style Room.
