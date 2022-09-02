The Story Behind Brad Pitt's Luxury Label God's True Cashmere — and It's $1,640 Button-Down

Brad Pitt is a softy — when it comes to style.

The 58-year-old actor recently opened up about his luxe fashion label, God's True Cashmere, in the September issue of Vogue, and gave a little insight as to some of his own recent fashion choices on the red carpet.

The line of Italian-made, ethically sourced clothing, which "soft-launched" in 2019 and began selling items including its signature plaid button-down shirts a year later, debuted at London's Selfridges department store on Thursday. The brand is a passion project for the clothes-conscious star and his co-founder, Amrit jewelry designer and holistic healer Sat Hari.

"It felt like a natural evolution," Pitt told the magazine about the expansion. "[Selfridges] curates really well."

The duo teamed up when they realized they had a mutual desire to start a business based on the whisper-soft fabric. Hari tells the story of the brand's birth by saying she had a dream on a Tuesday where Pitt was wearing "all green cashmere, and he told me, 'I need more green and softness in my life.'"

"That's weird, because on Tuesday, I did tell a stylist that I wanted more green cashmere and softness in my life," Pitt then added.

He continued, "We started having fun with it and expanding the idea."

The luxury line, with prices that start at $1,640 for gemstone-buttoned long-sleeved shirts, is all about the details, with each shirt featuring 11 snaps, and seven down the front of the shirt referencing the seven chakras in the body, Hari said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

From moonstone and amethyst to rose quartz and emerald, the precious and semi-precious stones all have meaning as well, representing notions of wealth, love and wisdom.

"[Cashmere] has elegance, quality, and comfort," Pitt said. "It's also something that you can keep for a lifetime—something you can hand down and become heirlooms."

Pitt said Hari did much of the "heavy lifting" on the all-cashmere collection, which also includes a unisex checkprint hoodie ($1,905) and plaid trousers ($1,780).

"She worked really hard on it—I didn't," he joked.

As for his recent sartorial choices, Pitt has been dressing the part of designer while promoting his latest movie, Bullet Train. In July, he made a fashion statement by rocking a skirt at the screening of the film in Berlin.

And at the Seoul, South Korea premiere, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star sported a light pink suit with matching trousers. As he spoke to the audience onstage, he rocked the outfit over a white T-shirt and completed the bold look with a pair of comfy pink sneakers.

"I say just wear what makes you feel good," he told Vogue in the interview. "Wear what's fun, do it, and get on with it!"