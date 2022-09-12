I Always Reach for These Slipper-Like Flats When I'm Having Foot Pain — and I'm Eying Its New Colors for Fall

Let's face it: Finding cute shoes that are also comfortable can be difficult, especially when you suffer from foot pain. And as an editor who experiences sporadic Charley horses and spends eight hours a day shopping online, I would know.

That is until I discovered Birdies, a brand that's mastered the indoor-outdoor footwear trend thanks to its cozy slippers that look like flats. I've owned a pair of The Starlings for three years and they've become the pair I reach for whenever I need shoes that are supportive enough to wear all day (without sacrificing my personal style).

Buy It! Birdies The Starling Flat in Black, $98; birdies.com

The slip-ons are designed with the brand's seven-layer technology, which includes a soft quilted material on top that feels buttery against my feet. They come in two widths (medium and wide) and in full and half sizes ranging from 5-13.

I love to dress the flats up with trousers and a flowy blouse if I'm grabbing dinner with friends or spending my day at the office. But I'll style them more casually with leggings or wide-leg jeans when I'm running errands around town. No matter what activity I'm doing, my feet feel cushioned, supported, and comfortable for hours — which helps reduce the risk that I'll experience a painful spasm after walking around for too long.

So when I learned that the brand released new colors last week, I knew it was time to expand my collection. The Viva La Velvet line features The Starling and The Heron (a flat inspired by Venetian gondoliers) in jewel tones like amber, pine, and charcoal. Each one is made from the same velvet as my originals, but the rich shades are perfect for fall. Looking for a print instead of a solid color? Then check out embroidered floral options in navy blue, black, jade, and crimson.

If you're looking to upgrade your footwear collection this season or just want to get shoes that will feel comfortable all day, consider investing in a pair of Birdies slip-ons. Shop more fall-ready colors of these comfy slipper-like flats below.

Buy It! Birdies The Starling Flat in Ocean Flora, $145; birdies.com

Buy It! Birdies The Starling Flat in Pine, $110; birdies.com

Buy It! Birdies The Starling Flat in Amber, $110; birdies.com

Buy It! Birdies The Heron in Garnet, $110; birdies.com

