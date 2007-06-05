The Scoop on Rihanna's New Do!

Just when we were really loving her asymmetrical bob, Rihanna went and switched up her style again! The Cover Girl showed off a new flapper-style blunt bob with heavy straight bangs at Sunday night’s MTV Movie Awards. Turns out that her stylist Ursula Stephen cut it that day. She tells PEOPLE “We definitely had to do something different and fresh for the Movie Awards of course. So I just figured bangs would be the perfect choice — and the perfect step instead of going too short. [Rihanna] wanted to go even shorter than that!” But this won’t be the last new ‘do we see from the singer. Stephens tells us “We don’t know if she’s going to keep this cut for the tour. We just have to keep surprising you guys!” We can’t wait. Tell us: What do you think of Rihanna’s new ‘do? Love it or miss the old cut?