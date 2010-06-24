The Scoop on J-Woww and Snooki's 'Shady' New Business Idea

Watch out Victoria Beckham—Jersey Shore‘s Jenni “J-Woww” Farley and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi are looking to join the celebrity sunglasses market. “I want Snooki to actually come onboard,” said Farley of her new fashion line, Filthy Couture, at the N.Y.C. premiere of Grown Ups on Wednesday. “I want to do sunglasses with her.” What will Snooki add to J-Woww’s new line? “Spunk,” said Farley, who donned a cleavage-friendly, sand-colored dress from the collection. “I’m a good designer, but she’s great with ideas. She tells me…and I can put them on paper.” As for Snooki? “I’m very impressed with Jenni,” she said. “Her style is amazing. It’s very sexy, very sleek. I’m definitely going to wear her stuff.” And if Farley has her way, Snooki won’t be the only celeb donning Filthy Couture. “I would love to see Lady Gaga in one of my bathing suits,” she revealed. “I’d love to open PEOPLE magazine and see her in one of my bathing suits on the beach. That would be…like, it.” The budding designer also had some style ideas for A-lister elites Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie: “I’d put them in more like an evening gown…strapless, no rhinestones or crystals. They’re like glam…glam classic… you want to keep it like that.” Tell us: Would you want to wear sunglasses from J-Woww and Snooki?–Jeffrey Slonim