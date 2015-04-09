When it comes to dressing a royal baby bump in style, no one does it better than Princess Kate. And as her due date nears, we’re looking back on another high-style nine months in the royal’s life.

Kate Middleton



“I feel like she’s really mixed it up this time, with non-maternity, high street [like the Asos dress, above left], some designer pieces and some accessible luxury pieces like ours,” Sara Madderson, co-founder of Madderson London, the label Kate wore back in January, tells PEOPLE.

And despite the difference in seasons from her first pregnancy (Prince George was born in the height of summer) the fashionable mom has stuck to some of her favorite pastel hues that she wore the last time around and added some colorful patterns too. “The thing we like about her style is that she doesn’t shy away from color or print,” says Madderson, whose website crashed when the royal mom stepped out in the luxury label’s navy blue Naomi dress, from their non-maternity collection (above, center).

“Our website went down for pretty much the whole day and then the next day, we did six months worth of online sales in one day!” adds the designer, who revealed that Kate (ever the bargain hunter) bought the dress on sale, reduced from £450 to £225, or about $330.

Earlier in her pregnancy, Kate’s shorter hemlines (in particular that Jenny Packham pale blue evening dress with thigh-high slit, above right) and edgier outfits (including Temperley London crochet dress) not only dazzled royal watchers but proved that she’s not afraid to show off her enviable figure. “She dresses incredibly well for being pregnant,” says Elizabeth Emanuel, who designed Princess Diana’s wedding gown. “Some people just let it all hang out. She looks pretty good, very trim. I would go for a boy — but that’s just my feeling.” “I think we are all a bit more confident second time round,” says Madderson, adding, “I think she knows how to dress for her shape.”

And luckily for Kate, her shape has remained slim enough to keep wearing non-maternity through out her entire pregnancy which has meant she can keep shopping from her own closet. Even on her last engagement before taking maternity leave, Kate rocked a non-maternity fuchsia pink Mulberry coat with ease — at nine months pregnant! (As for speculation that the pink was a signifier of the baby’s sex, Emanuel is skeptical: “I don’t think so. You cant tell by her colors — it could be subliminal. But [royal women] generally have a color palette that suits them and they will carry that through — so I don’t think it’s an indication of what sex the baby is going to be, sadly!”)

So is there a secret to looking so effortlessly polished in pregnancy? “Heels and a blow out!” states Madderson with a matter-of-fact tone. Sophie Goodwin, Tatler‘s style editor couldn’t agree more. “Kate has amazing legs” she tells PEOPLE, adding, “She knows that her hair and her legs are her greatest assets.”

What was your favorite Kate maternity look? Do you agree she’s dressed even better this time around?

–Monique Jessen, reporting by Simon Perry