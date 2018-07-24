The ladies of the Real Housewives of New York are purging their closest — and detoxing from drama — all for a good cause! Carole Radziwill, Dorinda Medley and Ramona Singer all teamed up with the secondhand clothing resale website, ThreadUp, and they’re parting with some of their glitziest gowns, prettiest party dresses and a few items you’ll recognize from the show!

Starting Tuesday morning, shoppers can start raiding Radziwill’s closet, followed by Medley’s on Wednesday and Singer’s on Thursday. Everything will be available on thredup.com/housewives, with new pieces launching every day. And at the end of the sale, the ladies will donate 100 percent of the proceeds to individually-selected charities.

Out of respect for Luann de Lesseps’ privacy (she has checked back into rehab), her closet will be launching at a later date.

To help you sort through the impressive selection, we’re sharing our favorite pieces from each ladies’ closet. Check them out below, then shop, shop shop!

Carole Radziwill, launching July 24

If you’re aiming to channel Radziwill’s style, you’re going to want a micro mini (Étoile Isabel Marant, $148.99) in your arsenal, an edgy but cool jumpsuit (Misha Collection, $91.99) and, of course, something a little out-there like this lace-accented slip dress (Leigh Bantivoglio, $11.99). (Don’t worry, the ladies of RHONY don’t mind swapping nighties.)

“Summer is always a great time for a detox,” Radziwill told thredUp. “Cleaning out my closet and selling my clothes with thredUP feels like the perfect way to kick off a cleansing period. Keeping my home in order gives me a sense of calm. An organized home is an organized mind.”

Also highlights in her collection are this sequin two-piece outfit that she wore when she was queen of the Staten Island Mermaid Parade and a sheath dress with grommet detailing that she wore to a holiday party and with her ex Russ Irwin who appeared in Season 5.

Dorinda Medley, launching July 25

Medley is hoping this closet clean-out acts as a drama detox! “It feels so good to cleanse my closet after this crazy season and start fresh,” she explains. “I’m selling some clothes that remind me of the drama. It’s like a drama detox! Just like getting a revenge bod after a breakup, or hitting the gym after a night of one too many cocktails. I hope the clothes I’m donating with thredUP will bring other women joy and no drama.”

And two of her most memorable dresses that she’s donating were ones she wore during very dramatic episodes.

One is the patchwork Mary Katrantzou, $336.99, dress that she wore to LuAnn and Tom’s final party to celebrate their wedding. “I told LuAnn no more parties after this one,” Medley said. “She had so many to celebrate her marriage that ended shortly after. I was so over all of the celebrations, enough was enough! And yes, I was sober. I am so happy to donate this dress, I don’t need anything with negative energy in my wardrobe.”

The other dress is the metallic blue high-shine number (Malan Breton, $493.99) you probably remember from her confessional. “This is the dress I wore for my very first confessional. It’s made by my good friend Malan Breton, who I adore. I was so proud to wear it. The best part of this dress is that it has built-in boobs, so you don’t have to wear a bra. At the time of the confessional I was in the middle of a huge fight with Ramona, but this was the perfect dress to wear to speak my truth because it made me feel so confident.”

You’ll also find a fun Rag & Bone ($98.99) palm tree shirt, a cute top-handle Marc by Marc Jacobs ($239.99) bag and chic Johnathan Kayne ($225.99) gown.

Ramona Singer, launching July 26

Singer is looking forward to purging all the negative energy from her closet. “I love to reinvent myself and embrace change, whether it’s real estate, a new business or trying to new styles,” she explains. “I’m donating some clothes that bring back negative memories from the show, like one item that Luann made fun of in her confessional. I’m a positive person and don’t like to dwell in the past! Avery will also be happy I’m getting rid of some ‘younger’ clothes, even though she calls me ‘ageless.'”

This green printed Elie Tahari ($75.99) day dress she wore to the Hampton Classic in the first season had a dramatic affect on Singer. “The women made fun of my outfit and it really hurt my feelings! It was rude, and also just incorrect because the outfit actually looked great on me,” she says.

And as for this pink very Elle Woods number (Mandalay, $170.99) Singer has some styling advice. “Whoever buys this dress should definitely wear it to a party where they want all eyes on them. My daughter Avery said I looked just like a Barbie doll. Avery was always very critical about the way I dressed, but it’s a really fabulous dress and I felt like a million bucks in it.”

Other highlights in Singer’s collection include an $11 halter top (Halter Top ($10.99), an $11 mini skirt (Anna Argiolera ($10.99) and party dress BCBGMAXAZRIA ($51.99).