PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the new season of the official Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Cast Discuss Their Style Inspiration: 'To Each Their Own'

The stars of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are spilling all their fashion secrets!

Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, and Sutton Stracke are appearing again on a new season of the official Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, which debuts this Wednesday (at 9 p.m. ET) on BravoTV.com.

PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the show, in a clip that shows the ladies discussing their varying style approaches.

For Beauvais, who wears a magenta knee-length dress from Solace London on the show, she looks for garments that will have longevity. "I wanted something chic, easy that lives a long time because this lives a long time," the 55-year-old actress explains in the clip, pal Stracke noting that strategy is known as "slow fashion."

Stracke, 50, seems to have the opposite approach — wearing a Dries Van Noten mini black dress with a statement piece of pink fabric cascading from the front to the floor.

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS -- Season:12 -- Pictured: (l-r) Diana Jenkins, Crystal Minkoff, Erika Girardi, Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, Sutton Stracke The cast of RHOBH | Credit: Tommy Garcia/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

For Kemsley, 46, and Jayne, 51, their feelings around fashion change by the minute.

"I always dress according to my mood," says Kemsley, wearing a black pleaded mini skirt and neutral top. "It's like, I wake up in the morning and I just think, 'Okay, what am I going to? What am I doing? And how am I feeling?' This was just the vibe that I was feeling."

"I was feeling very Miami, tropical vibes," adds Jayne of her menswear inspired blue top, by Casablanca. "I always view things as fun."

Both ladies collaborate with their hair and makeup teams to create their final looks. And despite their reputation for always being dressed to the nines, Kemsley and Jayne agree they don't judge others for doing their own thing.

"This is what I like to do. If someone else enjoys doing something else, I'm cool with that too," Jayne says. "I don't expect everyone to wake up and want to put on men's shirts, pumps and a pound of hair. ... When other people are like, 'Well, I don't need my glam' — don't s--- on us because we like to have a good time."

"Absolutely," Kemsley says. "To each their own."

"And you can always tell when it's forced," says Jayne. "You can always tell when someone told them they should wear something."

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS -- Pictured: (l-r) Crystal Kung Minkoff, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton, Sutton Stracke, Garcelle Beauvais -- (Photo by: Nicole Weingart/Bravo) Credit: Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Kung Minkoff, 39, is one of those people who does her own thing. "I'm conservative, so I like to be covered up," she says in the After Show while dressed in a Zimmermann pink blouse, white Favorite Daughter pants and Joe's Jeans pumps. "I've been really busy so this is what I threw together."

Richards, 53, was equally busy. "My inspiration was I had no time so I grabbed two suits out of my closet and ran out the door," the Halloween actress says, pointing to her pink suit. "I don't have a stylist so sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't."