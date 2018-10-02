Kate Middleton, Michelle Obama and a Zillion More Celebs Think These Are the Perfect Pumps

Celebrities have access to an unlimited arsenal of unbelievable footwear – just one glance inside an A-lister’s custom closet gives you an idea at just how many pairs the average star steps out in. But if there’s one particular style that stars return to again and again, you have to believe it’s pretty special. Either it’s incredibly versatile, wildly comfortable, super-flattering or – in the case of Jimmy Choo's Romy pump – a combination of all three. The evidence? Their incredibly loyal fan following, which stretches from London to Washington, D.C. to Hollywood.

First up is Kate Middleton, who sported the brand’s nude heels for two of her biggest events this summer: Prince Louis’ christening and Meghan Markle’s wedding to Prince Harry. As a mom to a newborn (read: very little sleep) who would need to be wrangling two little kids – in addition to all of her other royal duties – the perfect pair of pumps was key to making it through the day in one piece, particularly because Kate never compromises on heel height. The pair she relied on for both big days? Jimmy Choo's nude patent Romy heels.

Michelle Obama is another high-profile person who requires her heels to hold up through hours of handshaking. She’s long been a Jimmy Choo loyalist, but she’s been turning to the Romy style (in black patent and silver metallic – this glitter look is similar) for very visible moments including her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and her speech at the Democratic National Convention.

And it’s not just heads of state who stand tall in the brand’s classic pump style. Keira Knightley has worn her black suede pair almost exclusively during her press tour for Colette. Anna Kendrick stepped out in a navy suede pair for a Paris appearance. Lady Gaga wore her black patent pair all over Paris and Venice for her A Star Is Born promotion. And Kristen Bell is also a loyalist to the style – she’s worn her black satin pair at least four times over the past two years (this basic leather style is just as universally useful).

Because everyone needs a truly great beige or black pump in their wardrobe, it may be worth to invest the $650 in a pair you’ll wear again and again (or at the very least, mark it on Shop It to Me for when the style goes on sale). But if you don’t want to play it safe, they’ve also got tons of options including an ombré glitter pair for $725, a $2,695 crystal-covered ruby pair and tons more.

