The Oscars Hair Moments You Must See from Every Angle
ZOË SALDANA
The brand-new mom was the epitome of elegance in a champagne Atelier Versace gown, but the real star of her look? Her ultra-glam updo. The not-quite-perfect, just-a-little-bit-disheveled style paired perfectly with her gorgeous dress and dazzling Neil Lane diamonds.
LADY GAGA
On the red carpet, the rocked a sleek ponytail topped with a cluster of tiny red flowers to match her bold lip and, oh yeah, those gloves.
ROSAMUND PIKE
The Gone Girl star pulled back her tresses to create a chic tiny bun with a whole lot of volume at the crown. She even gave us a glimpse at her undercut.
SIENNA MILLER
To pair with her bow-adorned Oscar de la Renta gown and ultra-cool cat-eye makeup, Sienna sported a center-parted, twisted updo, which was held together with a bundle of bobbies in the back of her head.
NATALIE PORTMAN
To go with her simply chic Dior dress, the opted for a simply chic chignon. Pantene celebrity stylist Danilo used a tiny bit of the line’s Expert Dry Defy Velvet Crème for a perfectly smooth (but not lifeless) pulled-back style.
JULIANNE HOUGH
With so much detail on her Naeem Khan design, decides to keep her mane tamed, pulling it into a low, tight bun (but revealing a fun braided detail in the back).
SCARLETT JOHANSSON
Almost nothing could distract us from the jeweled collar of her Atelier Versace gown, but shaved-sides pixie definitely gave it a shot.