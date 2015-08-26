The Oscars Hair Moments You Must See from Every Angle

See Zoë Saldana’s elegant updo, Lady Gaga’s flower-adorned ponytail, Scarlett Johansson’s slicked-back style and more star looks – and then vote on your favorite!
By Sarah Kinonen
Updated August 26, 2015 12:16 AM

1 of 7

ZOË SALDANA

Steve Granitz/WireImage

The brand-new mom was the epitome of elegance in a champagne Atelier Versace gown, but the real star of her look? Her ultra-glam updo. The not-quite-perfect, just-a-little-bit-disheveled style paired perfectly with her gorgeous dress and dazzling Neil Lane diamonds.

2 of 7

LADY GAGA

Steve Granitz/WireImage

On the red carpet, the rocked a sleek ponytail topped with a cluster of tiny red flowers to match her bold lip and, oh yeah, those gloves.

3 of 7

ROSAMUND PIKE

Michael Buckner/WireImage

The Gone Girl star pulled back her tresses to create a chic tiny bun with a whole lot of volume at the crown. She even gave us a glimpse at her undercut.

4 of 7

SIENNA MILLER

Kyle Rover/startraks

To pair with her bow-adorned Oscar de la Renta gown and ultra-cool cat-eye makeup, Sienna sported a center-parted, twisted updo, which was held together with a bundle of bobbies in the back of her head.

5 of 7

NATALIE PORTMAN

Brian To/WENN

To go with her simply chic Dior dress, the opted for a simply chic chignon. Pantene celebrity stylist Danilo used a tiny bit of the line’s Expert Dry Defy Velvet Crème for a perfectly smooth (but not lifeless) pulled-back style.

6 of 7

JULIANNE HOUGH

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

With so much detail on her Naeem Khan design, decides to keep her mane tamed, pulling it into a low, tight bun (but revealing a fun braided detail in the back).

7 of 7

SCARLETT JOHANSSON

Kyle Rover/Startraks

Almost nothing could distract us from the jeweled collar of her Atelier Versace gown, but shaved-sides pixie definitely gave it a shot.

