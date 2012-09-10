The young actress blows us away with her knowledge of -- and passion for -- fashion

Joe Schildhorn/BFAnyc/Sipa

While most middle schoolers are stocking their back-to-school wardrobes with hoodies and jeans, actress Kiernan Shipka plans on wearing something a tad more sophisticated when the weather turns cold.

“I’m looking forward to just wearing trench coats and stockings again,” the 12-year-old Mad Men star told PEOPLE at the Ralph Lauren Girls runway show in New York City on Wednesday. “Fall and winter are my favorite seasons for fashion.”

The tween, who plays Sally Draper on the hit AMC series, has quickly become fashion’s youngest “it” girl thanks to her adorably chic red carpet looks and her blantant love for the industry. “Summer is very fun [for fashion] — it’s more about the flowy dresses and florals,” she explained. “But in the winter you get to wear coats and the layers. And I’m more of a winter color person — I love wearing navy and maroon.”

Decked out in a deep-red military jacket, velvet leggings, a white pin-tuck top and black riding boots — all from the Ralph Lauren children’s collection — the actress also revealed that she was interested in fashion before she was in the spotlight. “I mean working on Mad Men has definitely inspired me even more,” she said. “And flipping through magazines, going on Style.com and any sort of fashion websites — it always inspires me.” Tell us: Did you know nearly as much about style as Shipka does when you were 12?