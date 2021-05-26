The Sheerest, Sexiest and Most Straight-Up 'Naked' Dresses to Ever Hit the Red Carpet

As events resume and red carpets open up again, we're looking back at the most stop-and-stare, barely-there looks of all time. From Rihanna's all-sheer CFDA dress, to J.Lo's many break-the-internet moments and Megan Fox's itty-bitty Billboard Music Awards look over the weekend, these outfits are not to be missed

By Colleen Kratofil
May 26, 2021 04:16 PM

Megan Fox

Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

in a Mugler gown with a crisscross cutout bodice at the 2021 Billboard Awards.

Beyoncé

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

in see-through custom Givenchy Haute Couture by Riccardo Tisci gown with colorful crystals at the 2015 Met Gala.

Rihanna

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

in a sheer Swarovski-encrusted Adam Selman gown with thong underneath (although, alas, not a bedazzled one) at the 2014 CFDA Awards. 

Miley Cyrus

Credit: Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty

hosted the MTV Video Music Awards in 2015 in a crystal-and-lamé Versace concoction. 

Jennifer Lopez

Credit: Scott Gries/ImageDirect

in the Versace dress that launched Google Images (and many admirers!) at the Grammy Awards in 2000.

Chrissy Teigen

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

in a Yousef Akbar gown with double side slits at the 2016 American Music Awards. 

Toni Braxton

Credit: David McNew/Newsmakers/Getty

in a plunging, slit-to-the-waist Richard Tyler gown at the 2001 Grammy Awards. 

Kim Kardashian

Credit: MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

in a vintage 1998 Thierry Mugler gown that featured criss-cross cutouts at the bodice at the 2019 Hollywood Beauty Awards. 

Bella Hadid

Credit: Kevin Tachman/amfAR2017/Getty

in a see-through, crystal-embellished one-shoulder gown by Ralph & Russo at the 2017 Cannes amfAR Gala.

Kendall Jenner

Credit: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

wore a gown by La Perla Couture to the 2017 Met Gala designed to show off the thong underneath. 

Zoë Kravitz

Credit: Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

donned an 18 karat gold mesh Tiffany & Co. bra with a a simple black skirt at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty.

Ciara

Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty

in a silk chiffon Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture slip dress at the 2016 Grammy Awards. 

Elizabeth Hurley

Credit: Dave Benett/Hulton Archive/Getty

in her now-iconic Versace safety pin gown at the Four Weddings and a Funeral premiere in 1994.

Halle Berry

Credit: Earl Gibson III/WireImage

attends the 2018 NAACP Image Awards in a daringly designed Reem Acra gown with peekaboo lace panels.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Credit: BDG/REX/Shutterstock

in a backless white Emilio Pucci gown with lace-up side slit at the 2010 premiere of Country Strong. (She recently told Vogue she wouldn't wear this again: "I think my kids would be so embarrassed if I left with my ass hanging out of something!")

Cher

Credit: Ron Galella/WireImage

in a sheer, sparkly and feathery Bob Mackie design at the 1974 Met Gala. 

Irina Shayk

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

in a studded, sheer Atelier Versace gown at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar party.

Khloé Kardashian

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

in a high-shine Yousef Al-Jasmi gown with all-over silver embroidery at the Gabrielle's Angel Foundation for Cancer Research’s Annual Angel Ball in 2016. 

Paula Abdul

Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

in a see-through Charbel Zoe Couture gown with black embroidery at the American Music Awards in 2015.

Jennifer Lopez

Credit: Larry Marano/REX/Shutterstock

in a black cutout Julien MacDonald gown at the 2017 Latin Billboard Music Awards. 

Ciara

Credit: Ian West/PA Images/Getty

attended the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty while pregnant in 2020, dressed in a corset-style bustier overlaid in sparkly sheer fabric by Ralph & Russo.

Kendall Jenner

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

in a totally sheer, tiered and tulle Schiaparelli gown at the Girls of the Sun premiere at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

Heidi Klum

Credit: Gregg DeGuire/Getty

in a gold Dundas gown with keyhole neckline at the 2017 MTV VMAs. 

Gisele Bündchen

Credit: CHANCE YEH/Patrick McMullan via Getty

in a slinky Versace gown with ultra-low back at the 2008 Met Gala.

Joan Smalls

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

 in a ruched blue dress that exposes her breasts (which were covered with silver pasties) at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Alessandra Ambrosio

Credit: John Shearer/Getty

in a crystal-covered Ralph & Russo gown at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.  

Addison Rae

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty

in a barely-there top and body chain at the 2021 Movie & TV Awards.

Miley Cyrus

Credit: Vijat Mohindra/MTV VMAs 2020 via Getty Images

in an embellished sheer Mugler strapless gown with matching gloves at the 2020 MTV VMAs. 

Jennifer Lopez

Credit: Alexander Tamargo/Getty

shines in a silver Julien Macdonald cutout gown at the 2017 Latin Billboard Music Awards. 

Kendall Jenner

bares it all in a sheer glittering green Alexandre Vauthier mini dress at a Chopard Party at the Cannes Film Festival in 2018.

Rose McGowan

Credit: Barry King/WireImage

in one of the most famous "naked dresses" of all time at the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards, which she recently said was a political statement in response to her sexual assault

By Colleen Kratofil