The Sheerest, Sexiest and Most Straight-Up 'Naked' Dresses to Ever Hit the Red Carpet
As events resume and red carpets open up again, we're looking back at the most stop-and-stare, barely-there looks of all time. From Rihanna's all-sheer CFDA dress, to J.Lo's many break-the-internet moments and Megan Fox's itty-bitty Billboard Music Awards look over the weekend, these outfits are not to be missed
Megan Fox
in a Mugler gown with a crisscross cutout bodice at the 2021 Billboard Awards.
Beyoncé
in see-through custom Givenchy Haute Couture by Riccardo Tisci gown with colorful crystals at the 2015 Met Gala.
Rihanna
in a sheer Swarovski-encrusted Adam Selman gown with thong underneath (although, alas, not a bedazzled one) at the 2014 CFDA Awards.
Miley Cyrus
hosted the MTV Video Music Awards in 2015 in a crystal-and-lamé Versace concoction.
Jennifer Lopez
in the Versace dress that launched Google Images (and many admirers!) at the Grammy Awards in 2000.
Chrissy Teigen
in a Yousef Akbar gown with double side slits at the 2016 American Music Awards.
Toni Braxton
in a plunging, slit-to-the-waist Richard Tyler gown at the 2001 Grammy Awards.
Kim Kardashian
in a vintage 1998 Thierry Mugler gown that featured criss-cross cutouts at the bodice at the 2019 Hollywood Beauty Awards.
Bella Hadid
in a see-through, crystal-embellished one-shoulder gown by Ralph & Russo at the 2017 Cannes amfAR Gala.
Kendall Jenner
wore a gown by La Perla Couture to the 2017 Met Gala designed to show off the thong underneath.
Zoë Kravitz
donned an 18 karat gold mesh Tiffany & Co. bra with a a simple black skirt at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty.
Ciara
in a silk chiffon Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture slip dress at the 2016 Grammy Awards.
Elizabeth Hurley
in her now-iconic Versace safety pin gown at the Four Weddings and a Funeral premiere in 1994.
Halle Berry
attends the 2018 NAACP Image Awards in a daringly designed Reem Acra gown with peekaboo lace panels.
Gwyneth Paltrow
in a backless white Emilio Pucci gown with lace-up side slit at the 2010 premiere of Country Strong. (She recently told Vogue she wouldn't wear this again: "I think my kids would be so embarrassed if I left with my ass hanging out of something!")
Cher
in a sheer, sparkly and feathery Bob Mackie design at the 1974 Met Gala.
Irina Shayk
in a studded, sheer Atelier Versace gown at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar party.
Khloé Kardashian
in a high-shine Yousef Al-Jasmi gown with all-over silver embroidery at the Gabrielle's Angel Foundation for Cancer Research’s Annual Angel Ball in 2016.
Paula Abdul
in a see-through Charbel Zoe Couture gown with black embroidery at the American Music Awards in 2015.
Jennifer Lopez
in a black cutout Julien MacDonald gown at the 2017 Latin Billboard Music Awards.
Ciara
attended the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty while pregnant in 2020, dressed in a corset-style bustier overlaid in sparkly sheer fabric by Ralph & Russo.
Kendall Jenner
in a totally sheer, tiered and tulle Schiaparelli gown at the Girls of the Sun premiere at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.
Heidi Klum
in a gold Dundas gown with keyhole neckline at the 2017 MTV VMAs.
Gisele Bündchen
in a slinky Versace gown with ultra-low back at the 2008 Met Gala.
Joan Smalls
in a ruched blue dress that exposes her breasts (which were covered with silver pasties) at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Alessandra Ambrosio
in a crystal-covered Ralph & Russo gown at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Addison Rae
in a barely-there top and body chain at the 2021 Movie & TV Awards.
Miley Cyrus
in an embellished sheer Mugler strapless gown with matching gloves at the 2020 MTV VMAs.
Jennifer Lopez
shines in a silver Julien Macdonald cutout gown at the 2017 Latin Billboard Music Awards.
Kendall Jenner
bares it all in a sheer glittering green Alexandre Vauthier mini dress at a Chopard Party at the Cannes Film Festival in 2018.
Rose McGowan
in one of the most famous "naked dresses" of all time at the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards, which she recently said was a political statement in response to her sexual assault.