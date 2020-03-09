Look Back at 27 of the Most Memorable Bachelor Finale Gowns in Franchise History

 

Whether it ends in heartbreak or happily ever after, the top two Bachelor contestants always pull out their most glamorous looks for the final rose ceremony. Ahead of Monday's season 24 finale, take a look back at a few of our favorites
By Lauren Lieberman
March 09, 2020 10:51 AM

SEASON 23  

ABC (3)

Bachelor: Colton Underwood 

Winner: Cassie Randolph

From left, Cassie Randolph in Randi Rahm, Hannah Godwin in NBD and Tayshia Adams in Chosen.

SEASON 22

ABC (2)

Bachelor: Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Winner: Becca Kufrin 

Becca Kufrin (left) in Olvi and Lauren Burnham in Mac Duggal. 

SEASON 21

ABC (2)

Bachelor: Nick Viall

Winner: Vanessa Grimaldi 

Vanessa Grimaldi (left) in Badgley Mischka and Raven Gates in Randi Rahm.

SEASON 20

ABC (2)

Bachelor: Ben Higgins

Winner: Lauren Bushnell

Lauren Bushnell (left) in Badgley Mischka and Joelle “JoJo” Fletcher in Mac Duggal.

SEASON 19 

ABC (2)

Bachelor: Chris Soules

Winner: Whitney Bischoff

Whitney Bischoff (left) in a long sleeve, off-the-shoulder gown and Becca Tilley in a long sleeve, velvet gown. 

SEASON 18

ABC (2)

Bachelor: Juan Pablo Galavis 

Winner: Nikki Ferrell

Nikki Ferrell (left) in a cowlneck gown with a slit and Clare Crawley in a belted, one-shoulder gown. 

SEASON 17

ABC (2)

Bachelor: Sean Lowe

Winner: Catherine Giudici

Catherine Giudici (left) and Lindsay Yenter both in David Meiser.

SEASON 16

ABC (2)

Bachelor: Ben Flajnik 

Winner: Courtney Robertson 

Courtney Robertson (left) in Alberto Makali and Lindzi Cox in Tadashi Shoji. 

SEASON 15

ABC (2)

Bachelor: Brad Womack

Winner: Emily Maynard 

Emily Maynard (left) in Tadashi Shojia and Chantal O’Brien in David Meister.

SEASON 14  

ABC (2)

Bachelor: Jake Pavelka 

Winner: Vienna Girardi

Vienna Girardi (left) in Carmen Marc Valvo and Tenley Molzahn in a strapless gold gown with ruching.

SEASON 13

ABC (2)

Bachelor: Jason Mesnick

Winner: Melissa Rycroft, who was later dumped by Mesnick on After the Final Rose for runner-up Molly Malaney

Melissa Rycroft (left) in a yellow Grecian-style gown and Molly Malaney in a purple strappy, satin dress. 

SEASON 12

ABC (2)

Bachelor: Matt Grant

Winner: Shayne Lamas

Shayne Lamas (left) in a yellow cocktail dress and Chelsea Wanstrath in a cut-out halter gown.

SEASON 11

ABC (2)

Bachelor: Brad Womack

Winner: Neither

Deanna Pappas (left) in a pleated baby doll dress and Jenni Croft in a similar teal blue version. 

