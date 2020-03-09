Look Back at 27 of the Most Memorable Bachelor Finale Gowns in Franchise History

Whether it ends in heartbreak or happily ever after, the top two Bachelor contestants always pull out their most glamorous looks for the final rose ceremony. Ahead of Monday's season 24 finale, take a look back at a few of our favorites
SEASON 23
Bachelor: Colton Underwood
Winner: Cassie Randolph
From left, Cassie Randolph in Randi Rahm, Hannah Godwin in NBD and Tayshia Adams in Chosen.
SEASON 22
Bachelor: Arie Luyendyk Jr.
Winner: Becca Kufrin
Becca Kufrin (left) in Olvi and Lauren Burnham in Mac Duggal.
SEASON 21
Bachelor: Nick Viall
Winner: Vanessa Grimaldi
Vanessa Grimaldi (left) in Badgley Mischka and Raven Gates in Randi Rahm.
SEASON 20
Bachelor: Ben Higgins
Winner: Lauren Bushnell
Lauren Bushnell (left) in Badgley Mischka and Joelle “JoJo” Fletcher in Mac Duggal.
SEASON 19
Bachelor: Chris Soules
Winner: Whitney Bischoff
Whitney Bischoff (left) in a long sleeve, off-the-shoulder gown and Becca Tilley in a long sleeve, velvet gown.
SEASON 18
Bachelor: Juan Pablo Galavis
Winner: Nikki Ferrell
Nikki Ferrell (left) in a cowlneck gown with a slit and Clare Crawley in a belted, one-shoulder gown.
SEASON 17
Bachelor: Sean Lowe
Winner: Catherine Giudici
Catherine Giudici (left) and Lindsay Yenter both in David Meiser.
SEASON 16
Bachelor: Ben Flajnik
Winner: Courtney Robertson
Courtney Robertson (left) in Alberto Makali and Lindzi Cox in Tadashi Shoji.
SEASON 15
Bachelor: Brad Womack
Winner: Emily Maynard
Emily Maynard (left) in Tadashi Shojia and Chantal O’Brien in David Meister.
SEASON 14
Bachelor: Jake Pavelka
Winner: Vienna Girardi
Vienna Girardi (left) in Carmen Marc Valvo and Tenley Molzahn in a strapless gold gown with ruching.
SEASON 13
Bachelor: Jason Mesnick
Winner: Melissa Rycroft, who was later dumped by Mesnick on After the Final Rose for runner-up Molly Malaney
Melissa Rycroft (left) in a yellow Grecian-style gown and Molly Malaney in a purple strappy, satin dress.
SEASON 12
Bachelor: Matt Grant
Winner: Shayne Lamas
Shayne Lamas (left) in a yellow cocktail dress and Chelsea Wanstrath in a cut-out halter gown.
SEASON 11
Bachelor: Brad Womack
Winner: Neither
Deanna Pappas (left) in a pleated baby doll dress and Jenni Croft in a similar teal blue version.