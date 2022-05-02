The Best Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet Looks

The stars were out for the 2022 Costume Institute Gala (also known as the Met Ball), giving their take on the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" theme with the dress code of "Gilded Glamour." See what all of your favorite celebrities wore to fashion's biggest night

By Alex Apatoff and Lauren Lieberman May 02, 2022 07:01 PM

1 of 185

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson

Credit: Getty

she in Marilyn Monroe's famous "Happy Birthday" dress, Cartier earrings and newly-bleached hair, he in a Dior suit.

2 of 185

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds

Credit: Theo Wargo/WireImage

adhere to the theme as two of the night's co-chairs — she in a New York City-inspired gown with reversible train meant to evoke the Statue of Liberty's copper patina by Atelier Versace, plus Lorraine Schwartz crown and earrings, he in a brown velvet Ralph Lauren Purple Label tuxedo with Omega watch.

3 of 185

Sarah Jessica Parker

Credit: Getty

proves she always takes a theme seriously in her black-and-white buttoned ballgown and exuberant feathered headpiece, plus Fred Leighton jewelry.

4 of 185

Cardi B

Credit: Shutterstock

is "giving woman" in a heavily gilded Atelier Versace gown made of a mile of golden medal chain and medallions, according to the brand, with similar material worn as a choker and gloves.

5 of 185

Alica Keys

Credit: Getty

in a Ralph Lauren Collection gown designed as an homage to New York City complete with glittery bodice and dramatic cape embroidered with the skyline.

6 of 185

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner

Credit: Getty

coordinate in black and white Louis Vuitton (he's in a white tux tailcoat with lace hem, Fred Leighton jewelry and Jimmy Choo shoes, she's in a simple gown with bodice embellishment).

7 of 185

Bella Hadid

Credit: Shutterstock

in a Burberry leather corset gown over lace tights with a multistrand pearl necklace from Briony Raymond worn as an anklet and Dorsey earrings.

8 of 185

Kylie Jenner

Credit: Shutterstock

in a bridal-inspired ruffled gown with a T-shirt top and backwards baseball cap with veil, all custom Off-White.

9 of 185

Billie Eilish

Credit: Getty

in an "eco friendly" seafoam and ivory corseted Gucci gown that appeared to be inspired by a John Singer Sargent portrait, plus Fred Leighton jewelry.

10 of 185

Kerry Washington

Credit: Shutterstock

in a corseted bodysuit overlaid with black tulle by Tory Burch, plus Jimmy Choo heels, sheer gloves and a sparkling collar.

11 of 185

Nicki Minaj

Credit: Getty

accents her leather cap and pants with a feathered, ruffled gown with sheer dotted yoke, all by Burberry.

12 of 185

Kaia Gerber

Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

wears an Alexander McQueen silver fringed halter gown with side cutouts, Kwiat gems and romantic waves to walk the steps before reconnecting (and sharing a kiss) with her boyfriend Austin Butler at the top.

13 of 185

Megan Thee Stallion

Credit: Getty

in a golden gown with high slit and feathered capelet (all custom Moschino) plus perfectly matched makeup and Stuart Weitzman heels.

14 of 185

Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union

Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty

he in an unbuttoned white Atelier Versace suit with gold accents, Christian Louboutin boots and cane, she in a champagne Atelier Versace gown with fluffy train and scarlet floral detail, plus a Tyler Ellis clutch.

15 of 185

Gigi Hadid

Credit: Getty

tops a crimson leather corset-and-pants look with an oversized modern take on the opera coat, all by Atelier Versace.

16 of 185

Gemma Chan

Credit: Getty

pays tribute to the structured skirts of the era in her draped tea-length dress and coordinating capelet by Louis Vuitton.

17 of 185

Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian

Credit: Shutterstock

he in a white tie and tails with kilt, she in a top in skirt inspired by Barker's attire (both by Thom Browne) and Jimmy Choo heels.

18 of 185

Rosalía

in a beaded ivory-and-silver Givenchy Haute Couture gown with sheer sleeves and gathered tulle train.

19 of 185

Emma Stone

Credit: Getty

channels the Roaring '20s in a flapper-esque white mini with beaded, feathered hem — which was originally designed for her by Louis Vuitton's Nicolas Ghesquière for her wedding afterparty, and repurposed for the evening.

20 of 185

Michelle Yeoh

Credit: Getty

is elegant in a pale green gown with trumpet hem, crisscross bodice and caped sleeves, plus a knockout Tasaki necklace and additional Mimi So jewels.

21 of 185

Hailey Bieber

Credit: John Shearer/Getty

in a white satin Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello halter with feather-trimmed cape and strappy black sandals. 

22 of 185

Kendall Jenner

Credit: Shutterstock

wears a custom Prada look comprised of a sheer beaded tank with a full ruffled ballgown skirt and bleached eyebrows.

23 of 185

Lizzo

Credit: Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

dons a structured ballgown with golden-embroidered coat by Thom Browne (that took 22,000 hours of needlework, according to the brand) and choker by Lorraine West (before busting out a flute solo).

24 of 185

Kacey Musgraves

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

in a black Prada gown with glittering embellishment that evoked fireworks, plus a fur-trimmed fan and classically glamorous gloves and De Beers jewels.

25 of 185

Jodie Turner-Smith & Joshua Jackson

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

continue to be couple goals, she in a custom fringed beaded bodysuit with long pleated train, he in a three-piece morning suit —all by Gucci, with Stuart Weitzman heels for her. (See them getting ready together here!)

26 of 185

Gwen Stefani

Credit: Shutterstock

in a highlighter yellow bra top and rosette-adorned ballgown skirt with matching gloves.

27 of 185

Katy Perry

Credit: Shutterstock

tones down her attire from previous years in a (relatively) simple white  mini that emulates a pannier topped with sheer black tulle and lace by Oscar de la Renta, plus Aquazzura heels and vintage diamond earrings from Briony Raymond

28 of 185

Sydney Sweeney

Credit: Shutterstock

in a corseted white Tory Burch dress that began as a ballgown at the bottom of the stairs before she detached the skirt to make it a mini, plus sparkling jewels and Aquazzura heels.

29 of 185

Janelle Monae

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

in a futuristic twist on a classic Hollywood look, complete with attached glittering headpiece by Ralph Lauren and jewels by Nikos Koulis and Delfina Delettrez.

30 of 185

Mindy Kaling

Credit: Getty

goes super-romantic in a plunging lavender gown with high slit and rosettes at the shoulders, long De Beers pendant and Jimmy Choo heels. 

31 of 185

Hugh Jackman & Deborra-Lee Furness

Credit: Getty

in classic white tie Tom Ford for him, and glittering long-sleeve black Tom Ford gown with lace cape for her.

32 of 185

Tessa Thompson

Credit: Getty

wears a baby-pink Carolina Herrera gown with oodles of tulle ruffles and visible boning, plus over-the-knee Piferi boots and jewelry by Cathy Waterman and Lady Grey.

33 of 185

Dakota Johnson

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

in a fringed lace Gucci bodysuit topped with a velvet robe.

34 of 185

Regé-Jean Page

Credit: Shutterstock

wears a blue velvet tux with sparkling jewels by Graziela.

35 of 185

Jessica Chastain

Credit: Getty

wears a ruby sequin Gucci number with matching turban and knockout chandelier earrings by Gucci High Jewelry.

36 of 185

Claire Danes & Hugh Dancy

Credit: Getty

she in an ivory lace gown with ruffled hem and birdcage veil plus Gismondi 1754 diamonds and Aquazzura shoes, he in a white Fendi Mens tuxedo with Christian Louboutin shoes.

37 of 185

Anitta

Credit: Getty

dons a royal purple Moschino gown with padded hips and pearl detailing, plus Mikimoto jewels.

38 of 185

Bad Bunny

Credit: Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty

in a khaki Burberry gown with accented updo.

39 of 185

Shawn Mendes

Credit: Getty

is giving Prince Charming vibes in his shining navy suit and dashing high-collared two-tone coat by Tommy Hilfiger.

40 of 185

Henry Golding & Liv Lo Golding

Credit: Getty

in Tom Ford ensembles with David Yurman jewels (and we're considering this his official audition for James Bond). 

41 of 185

Camila Cabello

Credit: Getty

wears a white gown with a high neck and crisscross abs-baring bodice and a ruffled, gathered train with pastel floral embellishment, plus Tasaki jewels.

42 of 185

Phoebe Bridgers

Credit: Getty

in a sheer, intricately embroidered silver halter gown by Jonathan Simkhai with monster statement gems by Cartier. 

43 of 185

Ciara

Credit: Shutterstock

in a swirling silver-print one-shoulder, high-slit Michael Kors Collection gown with silver Jimmy Choo heels and a glittering headpiece.

44 of 185

Khloé Kardashian

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

finishes her fringed golden tank gown with a black satin wrap and gloves by Moschino.

45 of 185

Julianne Moore

Credit: Getty

in a white strapless Tom Ford gown with opera gloves and silvery Jimmy Choo clutch, plus Bulgari jewels.

46 of 185

Danai Gurira

Credit: Getty

wears a cobalt ballgown with scuptural ruffle at the bodice plus glittering Fred Leighton jewels and a feather accessory.

47 of 185

Lenny Kravitz

Credit: Getty

wears a sheer lace top over a corset and leather pants, plus bejeweled choker.

48 of 185

Austin Butler

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

in full Elvis mode in a three-piece suit with the tie undone (all Prada) and Cartier gems.

49 of 185

Future

Credit: Shutterstock

in a velvet-lapel tailcoat, shorts, and sparkling gloves and mask.

50 of 185

Paul Mescal

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

has Normal People reunion with his costar Daisy Edgar-Jones in a black suit with Cartier jewels.

51 of 185

Vanessa Hudgens

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

dares to bare in a totally sheer Moschino gown modeled on the Gilded Age styles of the time, plus Jimmy Choo heels and tons of jewelry.

52 of 185

Kris Jenner

Credit: Getty

wears a Jackie Kennedy-inspired yellow one-shoulder Oscar de la Renta gown with embellishment on the hem and white gloves. 

53 of 185

Carey Mulligan

Credit: Getty

in a black gown with dramatic embroidered chevron at the bodice and attached train.

54 of 185

David Harbour & Lily Allen

Credit: Getty

bring some 1920s flair, him in a top hat and cane with Chanel brooch and watch, and she in a rainbow feathered flapper-esque gown by Chanel.  

55 of 185

Denée Benton

Credit: Getty

has some experience with the theme from her Gilded Age role, and shows it in her scarlet column with exuberant fuchsia draping, plus layers of necklaces and pink Jimmy Choo heels.

56 of 185

Venus Williams

wears an elegant navy pantsuit by Chloé with a striking Bulgari necklace and feathered Jimmy Choo clutch.

57 of 185

Nicola Coughlan

Credit: Getty

goes for serious drama in baby-pink puff sleeves with a black wrap and 3D feathers, plus Swarovski accessories.. 

58 of 185

Ariana DeBose

Credit: Getty

wears a mega-gilded black sequin gown with train and tons of embroidered embellishment, plus matching neckpiece, by Moschino.

59 of 185

Bradley Cooper

Credit: Getty

in a simple black Louis Vuitton tuxedo and center-parted hair.

60 of 185

Olivia Rodrigo

in a glittery mesh chain-mail gown with off-the-shoulder details and sheer lavender gloves by Atelier Versace, plus custom Jennifer Behr x Betsey Johnson butterflies in her hair and De Beers jewelry.

61 of 185

Joan Smalls

Credit: Getty

wears a fully beaded Tom Ford halter gown that evokes ribbon, plus opera gloves, David Yurman jewels and sculptural shoes.

62 of 185

Christine Baranski

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

kills it in a white blouse and bow tie with matte sequin caped topcoat and skirt, all by Thom Browne, plus Kwiat and Fred Leighton.

63 of 185

Camila Mendes

Credit: Getty

chooses a fully beaded golden AMI Paris gown with halter, fringe skirt and sheer gloves and Fred Leighton jewelry.

64 of 185

Karlie Kloss

Credit: Getty

wearing fitted black lace with matching gloves by Givenchy, and Muzo and Katherine Jetter emerald jewelry.

65 of 185

Cynthia Erivo

Credit: Getty

in a tiered lace Louis Vuitton gown with train, dramatic choker (created just for her by Roberto Coin, plus other jewelry by the brand) and headpiece.

66 of 185

Jared Leto & Alessandro Michele

Credit: Getty

do the duo thing in matching Gucci ensembles.

67 of 185

Russell Westbrook

Credit: Getty

in a top hat, white tie and pleated skirt by Thom Browne.

68 of 185

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

sticks with the theme as another one of the night's co-chairs

69 of 185

Daisy Edgar-Jones

Credit: Getty

in silver chain mesh fringe by Oscar de la Renta with silver Christian Louboutin heels.

70 of 185

Kate Moss

Credit: Getty

in an off-the-shoulder double-breasted Burberry gown with sheer tights and Jimmy Choo shoes, plus vintage jewels from A La Vieille Russie.

