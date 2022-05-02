The Best Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet Looks
The stars were out for the 2022 Costume Institute Gala (also known as the Met Ball), giving their take on the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" theme with the dress code of "Gilded Glamour." See what all of your favorite celebrities wore to fashion's biggest night
Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson
she in Marilyn Monroe's famous "Happy Birthday" dress, Cartier earrings and newly-bleached hair, he in a Dior suit.
Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds
adhere to the theme as two of the night's co-chairs — she in a New York City-inspired gown with reversible train meant to evoke the Statue of Liberty's copper patina by Atelier Versace, plus Lorraine Schwartz crown and earrings, he in a brown velvet Ralph Lauren Purple Label tuxedo with Omega watch.
Sarah Jessica Parker
proves she always takes a theme seriously in her black-and-white buttoned ballgown and exuberant feathered headpiece, plus Fred Leighton jewelry.
Cardi B
is "giving woman" in a heavily gilded Atelier Versace gown made of a mile of golden medal chain and medallions, according to the brand, with similar material worn as a choker and gloves.
Alica Keys
in a Ralph Lauren Collection gown designed as an homage to New York City complete with glittery bodice and dramatic cape embroidered with the skyline.
Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner
coordinate in black and white Louis Vuitton (he's in a white tux tailcoat with lace hem, Fred Leighton jewelry and Jimmy Choo shoes, she's in a simple gown with bodice embellishment).
Bella Hadid
in a Burberry leather corset gown over lace tights with a multistrand pearl necklace from Briony Raymond worn as an anklet and Dorsey earrings.
Kylie Jenner
in a bridal-inspired ruffled gown with a T-shirt top and backwards baseball cap with veil, all custom Off-White.
Billie Eilish
in an "eco friendly" seafoam and ivory corseted Gucci gown that appeared to be inspired by a John Singer Sargent portrait, plus Fred Leighton jewelry.
Kerry Washington
in a corseted bodysuit overlaid with black tulle by Tory Burch, plus Jimmy Choo heels, sheer gloves and a sparkling collar.
Nicki Minaj
accents her leather cap and pants with a feathered, ruffled gown with sheer dotted yoke, all by Burberry.
Kaia Gerber
wears an Alexander McQueen silver fringed halter gown with side cutouts, Kwiat gems and romantic waves to walk the steps before reconnecting (and sharing a kiss) with her boyfriend Austin Butler at the top.
Megan Thee Stallion
in a golden gown with high slit and feathered capelet (all custom Moschino) plus perfectly matched makeup and Stuart Weitzman heels.
Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union
he in an unbuttoned white Atelier Versace suit with gold accents, Christian Louboutin boots and cane, she in a champagne Atelier Versace gown with fluffy train and scarlet floral detail, plus a Tyler Ellis clutch.
Gigi Hadid
tops a crimson leather corset-and-pants look with an oversized modern take on the opera coat, all by Atelier Versace.
Gemma Chan
pays tribute to the structured skirts of the era in her draped tea-length dress and coordinating capelet by Louis Vuitton.
Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian
he in a white tie and tails with kilt, she in a top in skirt inspired by Barker's attire (both by Thom Browne) and Jimmy Choo heels.
Rosalía
in a beaded ivory-and-silver Givenchy Haute Couture gown with sheer sleeves and gathered tulle train.
Emma Stone
channels the Roaring '20s in a flapper-esque white mini with beaded, feathered hem — which was originally designed for her by Louis Vuitton's Nicolas Ghesquière for her wedding afterparty, and repurposed for the evening.
Michelle Yeoh
is elegant in a pale green gown with trumpet hem, crisscross bodice and caped sleeves, plus a knockout Tasaki necklace and additional Mimi So jewels.
Hailey Bieber
in a white satin Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello halter with feather-trimmed cape and strappy black sandals.
Kendall Jenner
wears a custom Prada look comprised of a sheer beaded tank with a full ruffled ballgown skirt and bleached eyebrows.
Lizzo
dons a structured ballgown with golden-embroidered coat by Thom Browne (that took 22,000 hours of needlework, according to the brand) and choker by Lorraine West (before busting out a flute solo).
Kacey Musgraves
in a black Prada gown with glittering embellishment that evoked fireworks, plus a fur-trimmed fan and classically glamorous gloves and De Beers jewels.
Jodie Turner-Smith & Joshua Jackson
continue to be couple goals, she in a custom fringed beaded bodysuit with long pleated train, he in a three-piece morning suit —all by Gucci, with Stuart Weitzman heels for her. (See them getting ready together here!)
Gwen Stefani
in a highlighter yellow bra top and rosette-adorned ballgown skirt with matching gloves.
Katy Perry
tones down her attire from previous years in a (relatively) simple white mini that emulates a pannier topped with sheer black tulle and lace by Oscar de la Renta, plus Aquazzura heels and vintage diamond earrings from Briony Raymond
Sydney Sweeney
in a corseted white Tory Burch dress that began as a ballgown at the bottom of the stairs before she detached the skirt to make it a mini, plus sparkling jewels and Aquazzura heels.
Janelle Monae
in a futuristic twist on a classic Hollywood look, complete with attached glittering headpiece by Ralph Lauren and jewels by Nikos Koulis and Delfina Delettrez.
Mindy Kaling
goes super-romantic in a plunging lavender gown with high slit and rosettes at the shoulders, long De Beers pendant and Jimmy Choo heels.
Hugh Jackman & Deborra-Lee Furness
in classic white tie Tom Ford for him, and glittering long-sleeve black Tom Ford gown with lace cape for her.
Tessa Thompson
wears a baby-pink Carolina Herrera gown with oodles of tulle ruffles and visible boning, plus over-the-knee Piferi boots and jewelry by Cathy Waterman and Lady Grey.
Dakota Johnson
in a fringed lace Gucci bodysuit topped with a velvet robe.
Regé-Jean Page
wears a blue velvet tux with sparkling jewels by Graziela.
Jessica Chastain
wears a ruby sequin Gucci number with matching turban and knockout chandelier earrings by Gucci High Jewelry.
Claire Danes & Hugh Dancy
she in an ivory lace gown with ruffled hem and birdcage veil plus Gismondi 1754 diamonds and Aquazzura shoes, he in a white Fendi Mens tuxedo with Christian Louboutin shoes.
Anitta
dons a royal purple Moschino gown with padded hips and pearl detailing, plus Mikimoto jewels.
Bad Bunny
in a khaki Burberry gown with accented updo.
Shawn Mendes
is giving Prince Charming vibes in his shining navy suit and dashing high-collared two-tone coat by Tommy Hilfiger.
Henry Golding & Liv Lo Golding
in Tom Ford ensembles with David Yurman jewels (and we're considering this his official audition for James Bond).
Camila Cabello
wears a white gown with a high neck and crisscross abs-baring bodice and a ruffled, gathered train with pastel floral embellishment, plus Tasaki jewels.
Phoebe Bridgers
in a sheer, intricately embroidered silver halter gown by Jonathan Simkhai with monster statement gems by Cartier.
Ciara
in a swirling silver-print one-shoulder, high-slit Michael Kors Collection gown with silver Jimmy Choo heels and a glittering headpiece.
Khloé Kardashian
finishes her fringed golden tank gown with a black satin wrap and gloves by Moschino.
Julianne Moore
in a white strapless Tom Ford gown with opera gloves and silvery Jimmy Choo clutch, plus Bulgari jewels.
Danai Gurira
wears a cobalt ballgown with scuptural ruffle at the bodice plus glittering Fred Leighton jewels and a feather accessory.
Lenny Kravitz
wears a sheer lace top over a corset and leather pants, plus bejeweled choker.
Austin Butler
in full Elvis mode in a three-piece suit with the tie undone (all Prada) and Cartier gems.
Future
in a velvet-lapel tailcoat, shorts, and sparkling gloves and mask.
Paul Mescal
has a Normal People reunion with his costar Daisy Edgar-Jones in a black suit with Cartier jewels.
Vanessa Hudgens
dares to bare in a totally sheer Moschino gown modeled on the Gilded Age styles of the time, plus Jimmy Choo heels and tons of jewelry.
Kris Jenner
wears a Jackie Kennedy-inspired yellow one-shoulder Oscar de la Renta gown with embellishment on the hem and white gloves.
Carey Mulligan
in a black gown with dramatic embroidered chevron at the bodice and attached train.
David Harbour & Lily Allen
bring some 1920s flair, him in a top hat and cane with Chanel brooch and watch, and she in a rainbow feathered flapper-esque gown by Chanel.
Denée Benton
has some experience with the theme from her Gilded Age role, and shows it in her scarlet column with exuberant fuchsia draping, plus layers of necklaces and pink Jimmy Choo heels.
Venus Williams
wears an elegant navy pantsuit by Chloé with a striking Bulgari necklace and feathered Jimmy Choo clutch.
Nicola Coughlan
goes for serious drama in baby-pink puff sleeves with a black wrap and 3D feathers, plus Swarovski accessories..
Ariana DeBose
wears a mega-gilded black sequin gown with train and tons of embroidered embellishment, plus matching neckpiece, by Moschino.
Bradley Cooper
in a simple black Louis Vuitton tuxedo and center-parted hair.
Olivia Rodrigo
in a glittery mesh chain-mail gown with off-the-shoulder details and sheer lavender gloves by Atelier Versace, plus custom Jennifer Behr x Betsey Johnson butterflies in her hair and De Beers jewelry.
Joan Smalls
wears a fully beaded Tom Ford halter gown that evokes ribbon, plus opera gloves, David Yurman jewels and sculptural shoes.
Christine Baranski
kills it in a white blouse and bow tie with matte sequin caped topcoat and skirt, all by Thom Browne, plus Kwiat and Fred Leighton.
Camila Mendes
chooses a fully beaded golden AMI Paris gown with halter, fringe skirt and sheer gloves and Fred Leighton jewelry.
Karlie Kloss
wearing fitted black lace with matching gloves by Givenchy, and Muzo and Katherine Jetter emerald jewelry.
Cynthia Erivo
in a tiered lace Louis Vuitton gown with train, dramatic choker (created just for her by Roberto Coin, plus other jewelry by the brand) and headpiece.
Jared Leto & Alessandro Michele
do the duo thing in matching Gucci ensembles.
Russell Westbrook
in a top hat, white tie and pleated skirt by Thom Browne.
Lin-Manuel Miranda
sticks with the theme as another one of the night's co-chairs.
Daisy Edgar-Jones
in silver chain mesh fringe by Oscar de la Renta with silver Christian Louboutin heels.
Kate Moss
in an off-the-shoulder double-breasted Burberry gown with sheer tights and Jimmy Choo shoes, plus vintage jewels from A La Vieille Russie.