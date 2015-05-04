The Lace Mask That's Like Shapewear for Your Face

When you see the phrase “Shapewear for your face,” you’re probably thinking, “Where do I sign up?” Answer: Right here. Our latest skincare obsession is a Dermovia lace mask that happens to be packed with anti-aging moisturizing ingredients. Yes, it looks a little wacky, but the results are worth it.

What’s the magic ingredient? Chamomile, which has naturally calming and reparative properties that enhance skin regeneration, improve texture and help keep your complexion clear.

Put the mask on for 15 minutes, and when you take it off your skin will feel smoother and less saggy. It’s important not to wash your face after removal. Instead rub in any excess serum for more accelerated results.

Not only does this product cost half the price of a 60-minute facial, but it’s also reusable, so after you take it off be sure to fold the mask back into the pouch. Some editors like to keep it in fridge to wake them up, while others dip it in warm water for a more relaxed, spa-like experience.

If you’re a first time Joyus shopper, enter PEOPLE10 at checkout to get 10% off orders over $50 (a box of 4 masks is $55) and free shipping.

For more gift ideas (also eligible for that 10% discount), go here.

–Brittany Talarico