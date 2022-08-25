The Kardashians Step Out for Kylie Cosmetics Launch Party in Los Angeles

Kylie Jenner's loved ones celebrated the latest edition of the lip kits that started it all

Published on August 25, 2022 09:12 AM
EXCLUSIVE: Billionaire Kylie Jenner launches her successful 'Kylie Cosmetics' brand at 'Ulta Beauty' in Westwood, CA. 24 Aug 2022
Photo: TheRealSPW / MEGA

Kylie Jenner is pout-perfect!

The 25-year-old makeup mogul's famous family and friends celebrated her latest release of Kylie Cosmetics' Kylie Lip Kits at Ulta Beauty in Los Angeles Wednesday night.

Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner attended the party in Westwood to toast the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan's billion-dollar business.

Kylie, who brought daughter Stormi, 4, along, wore a blousy, white unbuttoned shirtdress, with baggy long-sleeves and a form-fitting shirt, complemented with white, futuristic thick-framed sunglasses and a bright oversized sequin clutch in the shape of a lipstick.

Meanwhile, Stormi proudly matched her mom's mod motif with an asymmetrical silver top and matching skirt, wrap-around sunglasses and a small triangular-shaped clutch.

Khloé, 38, and Kris, 66, channeled similar Barbiecore vibes in hot pink pantsuits, while Kim and Kourtney went monochrome with all-black ensembles. The Skims mogul, 41, was sleek in a black halter top, leather pants and over the knee boots, while the Poosh founder, 43, paired a black leather corset top with black pants. Kendall, 26, wore a black slip dress with a futuristic illustration of a cyborg, paired with strappy black heels.

Inside the all-pink party, guests were treated to cocktails, games and plenty of product, as seen on Kylie Cosmetics' Instagram Stories.

The launch touted the lip kit that started it all for Kylie Cosmetics. Past editions have been packaged inside a millennial pink box with the Kylie Cosmetics logo, with a lip pencil and a matte liquid lipstick.

Last year, the line was revamped with new packaging and enhanced formulas that meet clean and vegan standards.

Since beauty conglomerate Coty purchased a 51% stake in Jenner's cosmetics and skincare businesses in November 2019, the company has worked closely with the businesswoman (who still maintains creative control of her brands) to revamp Kylie Cosmetics.

At the time of the relaunch, Jenner also revealed that her self-made empire is for her daughter, if she wants to take the reins one day.

"Stormi is my legacy. I'm raising her to be smart and kind and driven. Maybe she will take over Kylie Cosmetics one day? Only if she wants to," Jenner said in a special edition of tmrw magazine.

Earlier this month, Jenner disputed claims about pictures she took inside what looked to be an Italian manufacturing facility for her makeup.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kylie-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kylie Jenner</a> in Kylie Cosmetics Lab
Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The influencer faced backlash when she gave her followers a look at the creation process of her popular cosmetics brand through a series of photos taken at what appeared to be a manufacturing lab in Milan, Italy.

Followers quickly questioned the star about the pics, wondering why she wasn't wearing personal protective equipment like gloves, a mask and hair net.

The self-made billionaire went on to explain that she took the pictures in "a small personal space" where she creates "my own fun samples and taking pictures for content." The space is located "nowhere near the mass manufacturing."

