The Kardashians, Kelly Ripa, Ashley Greene and More Shop For a Cause



Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage



The fashionable crowd flocked to the Hamptons this weekend to shop at the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund‘s (OCRF) Super Saturday 13 event, which helped raise more than $3.4 million for ovarian cancer research. Kris Jenner, along with daughters Khloe, Kourtney and Kim all turned up for the designer garage sale, hosted by a star-studded roster including Twilight‘s Ashley Greene, Kelly Ripa, Donna Karan, Ariel Foxman and InStyle. Shoppers like Christie Brinkley and Christy Turlington Burns perused items from more than 200 designers, including Chloe, Oscar de la Renta and Stella McCartney—all offered at a 50 percent discount. “Super Saturday in the Hampton’s today! Let’s shop with proceeds benefiting ovarian cancer!,” Tweeted Kim Kardashian. And the best part of the dynamite day? You didn’t need a plane ticket to be there! QVC, who debuted their video featuring Kelly and Kim, broadcasted live from the event for two hours, offering viewers a chance to buy apparel, accessories, jewelry and beauty products. To see all the stylish stars at Super Saturday 13, check out instyle.com. —Jessie Goldberg