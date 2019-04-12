'The Jackie Effect' — A Look at the Celebrities Inspired by the Timeless Style of Jackie Kennedy Onassis

See some of the fashion inspired by former First Lady Jackie Kennedy Onassis in PEOPLE's latest commemorative issue

More
By
Saleah Blancaflor
April 12, 2019 11:05 AM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
<p>Jackie Kennedy Onassis was known for having a sleek but feminine style that remains a gold standard for powerful women in the public life. First Ladies, royals and celebrities look to Jackie O. even today for inspiration &mdash; and we have the proof in these photos.<br /> <strong><br /> <em>PEOPLE&#8217;s commemorative issue</em> Jackie: A Life in Style<em>&nbsp;is available now on <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1547847867/ref=as_li_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;creativeASIN=1547847867&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;tag=people-jackiestyle-brand-20&amp;linkId=727f8d2d4f1ae3c08ab762d44dc8090f">Amazon</a> a</em><em>nd wherever magazines are sold.</em></strong></p>
pinterest
Jackie: A Life in Style

Jackie Kennedy Onassis was known for having a sleek but feminine style that remains a gold standard for powerful women in the public life. First Ladies, royals and celebrities look to Jackie O. even today for inspiration — and we have the proof in these photos.

PEOPLE’s commemorative issue Jackie: A Life in Style is available now on Amazon and wherever magazines are sold.

<p>During a 1967 trip to Cambodia, Jackie wore a stunning teal gown.</p>
pinterest
Jackie Kennedy

During a 1967 trip to Cambodia, Jackie wore a stunning teal gown.

Larry Burrows/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty
<p>That same gown worn by Jackie served as the inspiration for fashion designer Valentino, who based the mint-green dress Lopez wore to the 2003 Oscars on the teal gown Jackie wore.</p>
pinterest
Jennifer Lopez

That same gown worn by Jackie served as the inspiration for fashion designer Valentino, who based the mint-green dress Lopez wore to the 2003 Oscars on the teal gown Jackie wore.

Jeff Vespa/WireImage
<p>In 1962, Jackie wore a Cassini satin gown with bolero during an event at the White House.</p>
pinterest
Jackie Kennedy

In 1962, Jackie wore a Cassini satin gown with bolero during an event at the White House.

John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum
<p>At a London film premiere, Jolie donned a dress similar to that of Jackie&#8217;s 1962 Cassini look.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Angelina Jolie

At a London film premiere, Jolie donned a dress similar to that of Jackie’s 1962 Cassini look. 

Samir Hussein/WireImage
<p>Pearls and a sleeveless black sheath were a part of Jackie&#8217;s signature style. Add poise and you&#8217;ve got the complete look of Jackie O.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Jackie Kennedy

Pearls and a sleeveless black sheath were a part of Jackie’s signature style. Add poise and you’ve got the complete look of Jackie O. 

Bettmann/Getty
<p>From one former First Lady to another, Obama wore an outfit that mirrored Jackie&#8217;s during a portrait taken in the Blue Room in 2009.</p>
pinterest
Michelle Obama

From one former First Lady to another, Obama wore an outfit that mirrored Jackie’s during a portrait taken in the Blue Room in 2009.

Joyce Boghosian-The White House/Landov/REUTERS
<p>Jackie wore one of her classic Camelot-era outfits for a flight to Palm Beach, Florida.</p>
pinterest
Jackie Kennedy

Jackie wore one of her classic Camelot-era outfits for a flight to Palm Beach, Florida.

Bettmann/Getty
<p>Pillbox hat? Check! Double-breasted coat? Check! The Duchess of Cambridge was in sync with Camelot-era Jackie at Easter services in 2017.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Kate Middleton

Pillbox hat? Check! Double-breasted coat? Check! The Duchess of Cambridge was in sync with Camelot-era Jackie at Easter services in 2017. 

JONATHAN BRADY/AFP/Getty
<p>Jackie wore a white dress and black belt and bag during a trip to Texas in 1963.</p>
pinterest
Jackie Kennedy

Jackie wore a white dress and black belt and bag during a trip to Texas in 1963.

Cecil Stoughton. White House Photographs. John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Boston
<p>On her first solo outing with the Queen in 2018, Markle channelled Jackie Kennedy&#8217;s look from 1963.</p>
pinterest
Meghan Markle

On her first solo outing with the Queen in 2018, Markle channelled Jackie Kennedy’s look from 1963.

BAUER-GRIFFIN
<p>Jackie&#8217;s comfortable black top and white pants were the perfect choice in the summer of 1969 in Greece. And of course, the sunglasses.</p>
pinterest
Jackie Kennedy

Jackie’s comfortable black top and white pants were the perfect choice in the summer of 1969 in Greece. And of course, the sunglasses.

Bill Ray/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty
<p>Human rights lawyer Clooney is deeply indebted to Jackie&#8217;s style. Here, her sunglasses, dark top and white slacks are a direct reflection to that of Jackie&#8217;s Greek getaway.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Amal Clooney

Human rights lawyer Clooney is deeply indebted to Jackie’s style. Here, her sunglasses, dark top and white slacks are a direct reflection to that of Jackie’s Greek getaway. 

STR/AFP/Getty
pinterest
Jackie Kennedy
Cecil Stoughton. White House Photographs. John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Boston
<p>&#8220;I saw a pic of Jackie O in a white dress with a cape, and it&#8217;s been a while since anyone&#8217;s worn a cape, frankly, except for Superman,&#8221; Paltrow joked of the streamlined gown by Tom Ford she wore to the Oscars in 2012.</p>
pinterest
Gwyneth Paltrow

“I saw a pic of Jackie O in a white dress with a cape, and it’s been a while since anyone’s worn a cape, frankly, except for Superman,” Paltrow joked of the streamlined gown by Tom Ford she wore to the Oscars in 2012.

Michael Buckner/Getty
1 of 15

Advertisement
1 of 15

Jackie: A Life in Style

Jackie Kennedy Onassis was known for having a sleek but feminine style that remains a gold standard for powerful women in the public life. First Ladies, royals and celebrities look to Jackie O. even today for inspiration — and we have the proof in these photos.

PEOPLE’s commemorative issue Jackie: A Life in Style is available now on Amazon and wherever magazines are sold.

2 of 15 Larry Burrows/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty

Jackie Kennedy

During a 1967 trip to Cambodia, Jackie wore a stunning teal gown.

3 of 15 Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Jennifer Lopez

That same gown worn by Jackie served as the inspiration for fashion designer Valentino, who based the mint-green dress Lopez wore to the 2003 Oscars on the teal gown Jackie wore.

4 of 15 John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum

Jackie Kennedy

In 1962, Jackie wore a Cassini satin gown with bolero during an event at the White House.

5 of 15 Samir Hussein/WireImage

Angelina Jolie

At a London film premiere, Jolie donned a dress similar to that of Jackie’s 1962 Cassini look. 

6 of 15 Bettmann/Getty

Jackie Kennedy

Pearls and a sleeveless black sheath were a part of Jackie’s signature style. Add poise and you’ve got the complete look of Jackie O. 

7 of 15 Joyce Boghosian-The White House/Landov/REUTERS

Michelle Obama

From one former First Lady to another, Obama wore an outfit that mirrored Jackie’s during a portrait taken in the Blue Room in 2009.

8 of 15 Bettmann/Getty

Jackie Kennedy

Jackie wore one of her classic Camelot-era outfits for a flight to Palm Beach, Florida.

9 of 15 JONATHAN BRADY/AFP/Getty

Kate Middleton

Pillbox hat? Check! Double-breasted coat? Check! The Duchess of Cambridge was in sync with Camelot-era Jackie at Easter services in 2017. 

10 of 15 Cecil Stoughton. White House Photographs. John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Boston

Jackie Kennedy

Jackie wore a white dress and black belt and bag during a trip to Texas in 1963.

11 of 15 BAUER-GRIFFIN

Meghan Markle

On her first solo outing with the Queen in 2018, Markle channelled Jackie Kennedy’s look from 1963.

12 of 15 Bill Ray/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty

Jackie Kennedy

Jackie’s comfortable black top and white pants were the perfect choice in the summer of 1969 in Greece. And of course, the sunglasses.

13 of 15 STR/AFP/Getty

Amal Clooney

Human rights lawyer Clooney is deeply indebted to Jackie’s style. Here, her sunglasses, dark top and white slacks are a direct reflection to that of Jackie’s Greek getaway. 

14 of 15 Cecil Stoughton. White House Photographs. John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Boston

Jackie Kennedy

15 of 15 Michael Buckner/Getty

Gwyneth Paltrow

“I saw a pic of Jackie O in a white dress with a cape, and it’s been a while since anyone’s worn a cape, frankly, except for Superman,” Paltrow joked of the streamlined gown by Tom Ford she wore to the Oscars in 2012.

You May Like

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.