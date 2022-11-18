The Home Edit's Joanna Teplin and Clea Shearer Launch Colorful Collab Just in Time for Your Holiday Shopping

There's a new collection of cute and comfortable loungewear launching just in time for the holiday season.

The Home Edit's Joanna Teplin and Clea Shearer teamed up with Stripe & Stare, B-corp certified and sustainable underwear and lounge brand, to curate a collection available now on the site.

The collaboration features various underwear and bras with fun prints and styles, as well as matching printed shirts, sweaters and pajama sets. Some of the prints include rainbow hearts and stars and some of the underwear also sport logos that read "Fun Day" or "Love Wins." For those who want basics, there's also a selection of underwear and sweatshirts with normal colors like black, gray and white.

"You can tell Stripe & Stare is founded for women by women because we can wear their products all day long," Shearer and Teplin shared in a statement with PEOPLE. "Plus, their fun bright designs are such a natural fit for our aesthetic."

Stripe & Stare Co-founder Katie Lopes echoed similar sentiments about getting to work with the duo, saying, "to be able to partner with The Home Edit on a curated selection of items and content designed to show women ways to simplify and organize their life, while in ultimate comfort, is a dream come true."

As the holiday season gets closer, Shearer and Teplin also shared their tips for traveling with the new collection in a short 30 second video.

"Always use packing squares," Shearer recommended. "They help maximize space and keep everything contained and organized. Not just within a suitcase, but also inside a hotel drawer. It's a way to unpack without fully unpacking – which makes traveling a lot easier!"

Shearer's method involves dividing and packing items in squares by categories, including daytime clothes, pajamas, and underwear and socks.

However, Teplin instead recommends dedicating each packing square to a whole outfit and even using three or more squares per day.

She also shared another easy tip when it comes to packing important toiletries for a trip.

"Never use one big bag for toiletries," said Teplin. "Separate your hair products, skincare products, and cosmetics into different bags so you don't have to dig through your makeup just to find your floss at night. You can also use a kit that comes with separate compartments."