The Home Edit's Joanna Teplin and Clea Shearer Launch Colorful Collab Just in Time for Your Holiday Shopping

The home organization experts teamed with UK-based underwear brand Stripe & Stare on a rainbow-filled, shoppable edit. Here they share their packing tips with PEOPLE

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on November 18, 2022 06:05 PM
Home Edit's Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin launching a collab with UK underwear brand Stripe & Stare.
Photo: Stripe & Stare

There's a new collection of cute and comfortable loungewear launching just in time for the holiday season.

The Home Edit's Joanna Teplin and Clea Shearer teamed up with Stripe & Stare, B-corp certified and sustainable underwear and lounge brand, to curate a collection available now on the site.

The collaboration features various underwear and bras with fun prints and styles, as well as matching printed shirts, sweaters and pajama sets. Some of the prints include rainbow hearts and stars and some of the underwear also sport logos that read "Fun Day" or "Love Wins." For those who want basics, there's also a selection of underwear and sweatshirts with normal colors like black, gray and white.

"You can tell Stripe & Stare is founded for women by women because we can wear their products all day long," Shearer and Teplin shared in a statement with PEOPLE. "Plus, their fun bright designs are such a natural fit for our aesthetic."

Stripe & Stare Co-founder Katie Lopes echoed similar sentiments about getting to work with the duo, saying, "to be able to partner with The Home Edit on a curated selection of items and content designed to show women ways to simplify and organize their life, while in ultimate comfort, is a dream come true."

As the holiday season gets closer, Shearer and Teplin also shared their tips for traveling with the new collection in a short 30 second video.

"Always use packing squares," Shearer recommended. "They help maximize space and keep everything contained and organized. Not just within a suitcase, but also inside a hotel drawer. It's a way to unpack without fully unpacking – which makes traveling a lot easier!"

Shearer's method involves dividing and packing items in squares by categories, including daytime clothes, pajamas, and underwear and socks.

However, Teplin instead recommends dedicating each packing square to a whole outfit and even using three or more squares per day.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

She also shared another easy tip when it comes to packing important toiletries for a trip.

"Never use one big bag for toiletries," said Teplin. "Separate your hair products, skincare products, and cosmetics into different bags so you don't have to dig through your makeup just to find your floss at night. You can also use a kit that comes with separate compartments."

Related Articles
matching family holiday pajamas
The Best Matching Family Holiday Pajamas of 2022
Custom Birkins, Louis Vuitton Boxing Gloves and Lots of Gucci - Inside Mona Kattan's Luxury Closet  Credit: Courtesy The Luxury Closet
Louis Vuitton Boxing Gloves, Lots of Prada and a Custom Birkin — Inside Mona Kattan's Luxury Closet
oprah; tote bag
Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 Has More Than 100 Gift Ideas for Everyone on Your Holiday List
PJ Place Sale
Cozy Holiday Pajamas with Matching Robes and Slippers Are Up to 40% Off at This Celeb-Backed Brand
Early Nordstrom Black Friday Deals Tout
Nordstrom Has Thousands of Early Black Friday Deals Available Right Now — Here Are the 45 Best
Oprah Winfrey
This Year, So Many of Oprah's Favorite Things Are Ridiculously Cozy, Like This Light-as-Air Spanx Lounge Set
PEOPLE Tested toiletry bags
The 7 Best Toiletry Bags 0f 2022, Tested and Reviewed
Best Dagne Dover Bags
The 12 Best Dagne Dover Bags of 2022
Rugs USA x Lauren Liess Launches We Love
Launches We Love! Lauren Liess Drops Washable Rug Line with Rugs USA, Plus More New Home Products
Allyson Felix Launches Cold Weather Train with Athleta
The Hottest Celebrity Fashion Launches You Should Be Shopping Right Now
Khloe and Kris Kardashian partners with Children's Place to launch its first line of pajamas for adults, PJ Place
Khloé Kardashian Is So 'Obsessed with Organizing' She Even Color-Codes Her Pajamas
The Home Edit’s Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin have partnered with CESAR Canine Cuisine to help further the brand’s commitment to making the world a dog-friendly place, starting with the workplace
The Home Edit's Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin Share Their Secrets for a Pet-Friendly Workspace
Best Hostess Gifts of 2022
The 26 Best Hostess Gifts of 2022 That Will Get You Invited Back Next Year
style launches
These Are the Best New Fashion Launches to Shop Right Now
Underseat luggage group shot
The 6 Best Underseat Luggage of 2022, Tested and Reviewed
PEOPLE Tested Best Weekender Bags
The 8 Best Weekender Bags of 2022, Tested and Reviewed