The Hilton Foundation Announces $10 Million Donation to Coronavirus Relief Efforts

One of Hollywood’s most famous family’s is giving back in a big way.

On Wednesday, the Hilton Foundation — a non-profit established by hotel entrepreneur and the great-grandfather of Paris and Nicky Rothschild Hilton, Conrad N. Hilton, in 1944 — announced $10 million of additional funding towards coronavirus relief efforts.

According to a Hilton Foundation press release, “about half will go toward protecting the homeless population in Los Angeles, with the other half focused on helping African countries prepare for a pending outbreak.”

In Los Angeles, three organizations that are addressing the city’s pressing homelessness issue will receive sizable donations: Brilliant Corners, California Community Foundation and United Way of Greater Los Angeles.

The flexible grants will be used to help health care clinics in the area, purchase essential supplies and personal protective equipment (such as hand sanitizer and testing kits) and “cover expenses related to developing and implementing a COVID-19 response plan to care for individuals experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles County,” the press release states.

The remaining 50 percent of funds will “aim to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the African region,” as many are wondering how countries with underfunded and poorly equipped health care systems will manage the virus.

Shining Hope for Communities (SHOFCO), which provides critical services, community advocacy platforms and education opportunities for girls and women, will receive a $500,000 grant to further develop Kenya’s coronavirus response plan. While the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Africa (in partnership with the King Baudouin Foundation United States) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) will use millions of dollars in grants to support a total of twelve countries in Africa.

“[WHO and UNICEF] are collaboratively leading and supporting efforts as part of a plan agreed upon at an emergency meeting convened by the World Health Organization, Regional Office for Africa earlier this month,” the Hilton Foundation says. “The cooperative program is designed to improve continent-wide coordination on COVID-19 preparedness and response.”

