Amazon Shoppers Are Comparing These $31 High-Waisted Joggers to Their More Expensive Brand Name Pairs

You don’t have to pack up your summer dresses quite yet, but it can’t hurt to start thinking about your wardrobe for the colder months ahead. If you’re in need of some new cozy sweats, you won’t have to spend a fortune to get them. Hundreds of Amazon shoppers are so impressed with one affordable pair of jogger pants, a few have even compared them to pairs from more expensive brands.
Made from a polyamide and spandex fabric blend, The Gym People joggers have a four-way stretch that lets you comfortably move around, whether you’re working out or simply lounging around the house. The high-waisted, tummy control design ensures your midsection will feel supported and provides a flattering effect. And with two deep side pockets, you can easily carry items with you on the go.
Hundreds of shoppers have left their praises for the “silky soft and breathable” pants, with some five-star reviewers even going as far as to call them a “good dupe for the Lululemon Align joggers.” Others have remarked on how “cool to the touch” they feel, making them the ideal at-home workout pants.
Buy It! The Gym People Women’s Jogger Pants, $27.99—$30.99; amazon.com
“These are so great, I ordered another pair,” wrote one reviewer. “They have a really flexible and lightweight material. They are way better than the joggers that I bought from Athleta for three times the price. They do accentuate your behind, so only get them if that is something that you’d want!”
“I just got these pants delivered today and they are absolutely delicious,” shared another shopper. “I always struggle with yoga pants not fitting right and falling down, but these are absolutely perfect. The waist is so comfortable and the tapered leg looks fantastic. And did I mention how comfortable they are? I could totally wear these with a heel to church or sneakers jogging. Just gorgeous and silky smooth. I will be getting them in every color.”
The Gym People joggers are available in 10 different colors, with sizes ranging from XS to XL. Grab your own pair (or several) for $31 and under on Amazon.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.