Amazon Shoppers Are Ditching Their Overpriced Leggings for These $28 Yoga Pants
If you're living in leggings these days, you may have noticed your love for comfy loungewear is burning a hole in your wallet. Leggings from high-end activewear brands can cost over $100, which really adds up when you're reaching for a different pair every morning. As a result, Amazon shoppers are rejoicing over The Gym People High Waist Yoga Pants, which they say are "better than Lululemon" and literally a quarter of the cost.
Made with a polyester-spandex blend, the $28 leggings are designed to provide plenty of support for activities like yoga and hiking, but they're also comfortable enough for lounging around the house. They're high-waisted with a wide elastic waistband to prevent rolling and pinching, plus the side pockets are so generously sized that some Amazon reviewers have managed to fit wine bottles in them. If you're still in need of more storage space, there's also a secret inner pocket on the back of the waistband for holding small items.
The best-selling leggings are available in cropped and full-length cuts, with prices starting at $21 and sizes ranging from XS to triple XL. You have your pick of 33 different designs, including classic colors like black, navy, and gray in addition to marble, camo, and leopard prints. Shoppers are stocking up accordingly, with one reviewer writing, "At this price, I can afford leggings in every color!"
"I have been on the hunt for the perfect pair of leggings for ages, and I probably have at least 10 other brands in my closet," another customer added. "These ones fit all the requirements: They're squat-proof, soft, stretchy, and don't constantly pull down throughout the day. My hunt is finally over."
Another standout feature is the thick material, which stays securely in place during high-impact activities, like running. For that reason, The Gym People leggings are currently Amazon's best-selling running pants.
"Best running leggings ever," one shopper wrote. "I always struggle with having to pull leggings up when I run, but these high-waisted leggings don't shift at all."
For those of you who can never have enough leggings but still want to stay on a budget, The Gym People High Waist Yoga Pants are a match made in heaven. Shop the popular $28 pair below.
