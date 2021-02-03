Yes, Sweatpant Overalls Are a Real Thing — and You Can Get a Pair on Amazon

Available for $95-$125 a pair in sizes XXS to 3XL, the unisex style comes in navy, black, gray, red, green, and pink — three of which can be purchased on Amazon. Kids can also get in on the coziness, which is great because reviewers say everyone in the family will want a pair. The company sells Swoveralls for kids in sizes 4-10 for $65 exclusively on its website. And for a limited time, new customers can score 15 percent off their first order from the brand's website by entering the code SWOVERALLS15 at checkout.