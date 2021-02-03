Yes, Sweatpant Overalls Are a Real Thing — and You Can Get a Pair on Amazon

Shark Tank is among the best places to find the latest and greatest innovative products. From The Comfy oversized blanket hoodie to its most popular Scrub Daddy magic scouring pads, all kinds of weird, wacky, and wonderful things have been discovered through ABC's hit television series. That's how we came across The Great Fantastic Swoveralls, which are exactly what they sound like.
Made from sustainably sourced, 100 percent organic cotton material, the clothing item looks like stylish overalls but feels just as comfortable as your favorite sweatpants. Each pair features adjustable straps, jogger-like elastic pant cuffs, a zipper fly, and six pockets deep enough to hold a smartphone, including one zippered pocket on the inside for valuables.
The super comfortable and functional sweatpant overalls originally appeared on Shark Tank in 2019. Despite not receiving backing from any of the investors, Swoveralls have become famous all on their own for their unique design — so much so that styles keep selling out.
Between the company's website and Amazon, they've racked up hundreds of positive reviews from customers who are praising Swoveralls for being the "soft and cozy" loungewear staple they never knew they needed. Many have even said they wear them outside the house, too.
"These are soooo comfy! I love how soft the material is," one Amazon shopper wrote. "I've worn them out and about but also while I lounge on the couch. The hidden pockets are definitely an added bonus and I love how they taper in at the ankle. If you're looking to up your loungewear game these are the way to go."
Another reviewer wrote, "The comfiest pair of 'sweats' you will ever wear. They fit perfectly and are so cozy to lounge around in, do household chores, go to brunch or have a party."
Available for $95-$125 a pair in sizes XXS to 3XL, the unisex style comes in navy, black, gray, red, green, and pink — three of which can be purchased on Amazon. Kids can also get in on the coziness, which is great because reviewers say everyone in the family will want a pair. The company sells Swoveralls for kids in sizes 4-10 for $65 exclusively on its website. And for a limited time, new customers can score 15 percent off their first order from the brand's website by entering the code SWOVERALLS15 at checkout.
All the best-sellers were recently restocked, but sizes are already starting to sell out again. So scroll down to shop a pair of Swoveralls for yourself before your favorites are gone!
