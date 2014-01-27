AP; Getty; Reuters; Getty

If you’ve been following all PEOPLE’s Grammy coverage, you know metallics were big on the carpet tonight. Stars tried their best to outshine each other in a series of sparkling looks.

First up, Taylor Swift stunned in a gold lamé Gucci Première gown with a crystal mesh overlay, which is bound to catapult her to the top of everyone’s best dressed list. “It’s like chain mail,” she shared on the carpet. “I think it’s bulletproof. It’s really heavy. It’s all of the things you would expect it to be. It’s like a suit of armor.”

Rounding out the group, Ciara clad her bump in a skintight Emilio Pucci gown. “My good friend Peter Dundas did all kinds of fun things to make it happen,” she said on the red carpet. “Three to four fittings were mandatory.”

What do you think of all the metallic designs? Whose look was your favorite?



–Brittany Talarico