The Grammys' Big Gown Trend: Taylor Swift and More Stars Have Major Metallic Moments
If you’ve been following all PEOPLE’s Grammy coverage, you know metallics were big on the carpet tonight. Stars tried their best to outshine each other in a series of sparkling looks.
First up, Taylor Swift stunned in a gold lamé Gucci Première gown with a crystal mesh overlay, which is bound to catapult her to the top of everyone’s best dressed list. “It’s like chain mail,” she shared on the carpet. “I think it’s bulletproof. It’s really heavy. It’s all of the things you would expect it to be. It’s like a suit of armor.”
Rita Ora eschewed the night’s popular floor-skimming gowns for a gold Lanvin design she called “short” and “cute,” which she accessorized with even more shine via her Lorraine Schwartz rings. Chrissy Teigen (who also was on top of the big beauty trend of the night via her chic braid) selected a body-hugging gold Johanna Johnson gown with a deep notched neckline.
Rounding out the group, Ciara clad her bump in a skintight Emilio Pucci gown. “My good friend Peter Dundas did all kinds of fun things to make it happen,” she said on the red carpet. “Three to four fittings were mandatory.”
–Brittany Talarico
