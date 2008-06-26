The Fit 5: Tips to Feel (and Look) Like a Star!

Don’t ask Minka Kelly to get rid of her curves. “I’ve heard it all – ‘Lose weight, lose the booty.’ It’s not going anywhere though!” says the Friday Night Lights star. “I’m a healthy girl. I like to eat!” The actress, who once dated John Mayer, wants women to love their bodies, whatever their shape. “It’s good for them to know that you don’t have to be anorexic.” Take Health.com’s quiz and find your healthiest weight – you may be surprised! – Serena Kappes and Susan Yara