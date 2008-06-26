The Fit 5: Tips to Feel (and Look) Like a Star!
BE PLAYFUL
Heidi Klum credits her svelte fashion figure to chasing her active kids – Leni, 4, Henry, 2, and 19-month-old Johan. “When I’m not shooting Project Runway, I’m in the park with them,” says the supermodel. “They’re like roaches when you turn on the lights and they run in different directions.” Ordinary activities really can burn calories: For example, dancing around for 20 minutes with your little ones can shave off 120 calories. Read more everyday tips for trimming down on Health.com. – Jeffrey Slonim
THE JOY OF SOY
To maintain her sleek dancer’s body, Dancing with the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba does yoga and eats a diet inspired by her island upbringing. “I was born on Hawaii and I’m Japanese, so I was raised to eat a lot of fresh fruits and vegetables and protein, whether it’s soybeans or fish,” says Inaba. She has the right idea: Soybeans are packed with isoflavones, which are linked to the prevention of osteoporosis. Read more about why soy is good for you! – Kristen Mascia
LOVE YOUR BODY
Don’t ask Minka Kelly to get rid of her curves. “I’ve heard it all – ‘Lose weight, lose the booty.’ It’s not going anywhere though!” says the Friday Night Lights star. “I’m a healthy girl. I like to eat!” The actress, who once dated John Mayer, wants women to love their bodies, whatever their shape. “It’s good for them to know that you don’t have to be anorexic.” Take Health.com’s quiz and find your healthiest weight – you may be surprised! – Serena Kappes and Susan Yara
GET JUICED
Kim Cattrall, Hilary Swank and Mariska Hargitay are all fans of nutritional guru Oz Garcia. Now you can craft your best body with tips from his new book, Redesigning 50: The No-Plastic Surgery Guide to 21st-Century Age Defiance. Among them: Sip his “green drink,” an energizing blend of cucumber, celery, fennel, chard, kale, parsley and apple that’s high in antioxidants and only 50 calories for an 8 oz. glass. Get the recipe here and read about the other benefits of fresh juices on Health.com. – Maureen Harrington
BREATHE IN FRESH AIR
Fergie works hard to keep her body toned, but you won’t find her in the gym. “She works out outdoors, every day, as much as possible,” says a close pal. The singer loves to run on the beach, hike behind her Brentwood, Calif., bungalow and trek up and down the infamous Santa Monica Steps, a steep stairwell above the ocean. If you want to enjoy the view while breaking a sweat, you’re in luck: Gyms across the country are offering outdoor classes this summer. – Alyssa Shelasky