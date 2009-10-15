The Fit 5: Tips to Feel (and Look) Like a Star!
EASE INTO ENDURANCE
Ever wonder how can sing and dance on stage like a She-Wolf without losing energy? Her personal trainer, Tracy Anderson, tells PEOPLE that she helps her famous clients build up their endurance with tailor-made exercise routines. “I have to challenge them to where they are such amazing athletes that their training makes their shows easy for them,” she says. Even if you don’t have a personal trainer like Tracy to whip you into shape, a program like the customizable Nintendo Wii Fit Plus can guide you toward super-endurance. –Susan Yara
GET REAL ABOUT YOUR GOALS
“We all say we want to get healthy – and we do. We also want to look cute,” jokes Jenny Craig’s newest celebrity spokesperson, Nicole Sullivan. And keeping a specific goal in mind is one way to keep focused through the tough times during a diet. So what does the Rita Rocks star visualize? “I want to put my jeans on and have my jeans look cute,” she tells PEOPLE.
SHAKE UP YOUR DIET
The Kind Diet author Alicia Silverstone reveals that she was unkindly ridiculed about weight issues as a young star. But going vegan, she says, turned her body image turned around. “I started to shed the weight,” she tells PEOPLE. “I got off my allergy shots. And I started to glow.” Her suggestion for giving up meat and dairy without making it seem like a sacrifice? “I did it in stages,” she says. –Jeffrey Slomin
TRY BOOTY BEAUTY
Waxing isn’t the only Brazilian import that supermodels are loving. Veronica Webb and her celebrity fitness trainer Brett Hoebel took to Modelinia.com to share their favorite bum-toning squats and kicks using the Brazilian martial art capoeira with an exclusive online mini-workout.
DRINK IN YOUR GLOW
Forget plain bottled water! Star fans including Kristen Bell amp up H2O’s restorative powers by pouring in Borba’s on-the-go Aqua-less Crystalline packets, flavored powders that blend exotic fruits like lychee, guanabana and acai berry with antioxidants chosen to improve skin’s texture from the inside out.