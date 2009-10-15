The Fit 5: Tips to Feel (and Look) Like a Star!

Ever wonder how can sing and dance on stage like a She-Wolf without losing energy? Her personal trainer, Tracy Anderson, tells PEOPLE that she helps her famous clients build up their endurance with tailor-made exercise routines. “I have to challenge them to where they are such amazing athletes that their training makes their shows easy for them,” she says. Even if you don’t have a personal trainer like Tracy to whip you into shape, a program like the customizable Nintendo Wii Fit Plus can guide you toward super-endurance. –Susan Yara