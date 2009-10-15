The Fit 5: Tips to Feel (and Look) Like a Star!

From Shakira’s secret to being as fierce as a She Wolf to Kristen Bell’s on-the-go skin saver, get the scoop on how to look fab like the stars
By People Staff
Updated October 14, 2009 08:00 PM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

1 of 5

EASE INTO ENDURANCE

Credit: Eliot Press/Bauer-Griffin

Ever wonder how can sing and dance on stage like a She-Wolf without losing energy? Her personal trainer, Tracy Anderson, tells PEOPLE that she helps her famous clients build up their endurance with tailor-made exercise routines. “I have to challenge them to where they are such amazing athletes that their training makes their shows easy for them,” she says. Even if you don’t have a personal trainer like Tracy to whip you into shape, a program like the customizable Nintendo Wii Fit Plus can guide you toward super-endurance. –Susan Yara

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 5

GET REAL ABOUT YOUR GOALS

Credit: Roger Karnbad/Celebrity Photo

“We all say we want to get healthy – and we do. We also want to look cute,” jokes Jenny Craig’s newest celebrity spokesperson, Nicole Sullivan. And keeping a specific goal in mind is one way to keep focused through the tough times during a diet. So what does the Rita Rocks star visualize? “I want to put my jeans on and have my jeans look cute,” she tells PEOPLE.

3 of 5

SHAKE UP YOUR DIET

Credit: Bennett Raglin/WireImage

The Kind Diet author Alicia Silverstone reveals that she was unkindly ridiculed about weight issues as a young star. But going vegan, she says, turned her body image turned around. “I started to shed the weight,” she tells PEOPLE. “I got off my allergy shots. And I started to glow.” Her suggestion for giving up meat and dairy without making it seem like a sacrifice? “I did it in stages,” she says. –Jeffrey Slomin

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 5

TRY BOOTY BEAUTY

Credit: Lawrence Schwartzwald/Splash News Online

Waxing isn’t the only Brazilian import that supermodels are loving. Veronica Webb and her celebrity fitness trainer Brett Hoebel took to Modelinia.com to share their favorite bum-toning squats and kicks using the Brazilian martial art capoeira with an exclusive online mini-workout.

Advertisement

5 of 5

DRINK IN YOUR GLOW

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Forget plain bottled water! Star fans including Kristen Bell amp up H2O’s restorative powers by pouring in Borba’s on-the-go Aqua-less Crystalline packets, flavored powders that blend exotic fruits like lychee, guanabana and acai berry with antioxidants chosen to improve skin’s texture from the inside out.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff