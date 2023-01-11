The Fashion World Pays Tribute to Supermodel Tatjana Patitz Following Her Death 56

The fashion industry is remembering the life and legacy of late German supermodel Tatjana Patitz.

On Wednesday, Vogue announced the news of her death, the cause of which has not been made public. She was 56.

Considered one of the original supermodels, the Germany-born, Sweden-raised catwalker was also known for her appearance in George Michaels' "Freedom '90" music video. Patitz starred alongside her peers and fellow supers Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, Naomi Campbell and Linda Evangelista.

Remembering her legacy and impact, members of the fashion community — from Patitz's model comrades and artists to photographers and editors — shared tributes on social media.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty

"Tatjana was always the European symbol of chic, like Romy Schneider-meets-Monica Vitti," said Anna Wintour, chief content officer of Condé Nast and global editorial director of Vogue. "She was far less visible than her peers—more mysterious, more grown-up, more unattainable—and that had its own appeal."

Cindy Crawford took to Instagram with a picture of the two of them. She recalled their beginnings, writing: "We were babies together in the fashion industry and I feel like we grew up together. We were in so many shoots together and backstage at shows. I found her soft-spoken, sensitive, kind, inquisitive and, who could ever forget those piercing eyes. Her love of animals and nature was infectious."

She concluded with condolences to Patitz's family, including her son Jonah.

Shortly after Vogue released the news, late German photographer Peter Lindbergh's team responded to her passing on Twitter, their post reading: "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Tatjana Patitz, a long-time friend of Peter's. We would like to salute Tatjana's kindness, inner beauty and outstanding intelligence. Our thoughts go to her loved ones and particularly Jonah. She will be immensely missed."

Lindbergh's team also shared a separate tribute to Instagram — a striking black-and-white portrait of Patitz. The photographer, who died in 2019 at age 74, worked with Patitz and helped grow her career in 1988.

Supermodel Helena Christensen commented, "This is deeply deeply sad," and also reposted a video of Patitz, originally shared by makeup artist Stephane Marais on her Instagram Story. "Heartbroken," she wrote.

Brenda Chase/Hulton Archive/Getty

Marais' video, a scene pulled from a vintage black-and-white montage, captured the essence of the late model's drive and passion.

"I'm willing really to give as much as I can for it. Creativity to me is life in a sense," Patitz says in the clip. "The different parts that you have to portray – it's all inspirational. I love to experience it, I love to give to it – I love to give it as it feeds me because it feeds me in an incredible way. You know it's almost like a little fire inside of you burning for it."

Marais, who remembered Patitz as an "angel," captioned the post: "An Angel just left us….A devastating awful news….I am heart broken…My loved Tatjana rest in peace.All my thoughts to her Son, Family and friends..Love you."

Celebrity makeup artist Pati Dubroff also opened up about her moments working with Patitz, writing on Instagram: "@tatjanapatitz was one of the first models I met and connected with when we were both in our early 20s. She was already a "supermodel" and i was 'just' an assistant. She was kind, cool and so down to earth."