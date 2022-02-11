Emerging designers Khiry, House of Aama and Third Crown, will be featured during the Feb. 13th event

The Fashion Minority Alliance and #ChangeFashion Are Bringing a Black Designer Showcase to NYFW

Jameel Mohammed attends the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards at The Grill Room on November 10, 2021 in New York City.

Jameel Mohammed attends the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards at The Grill Room on November 10, 2021 in New York City.

The Fashion Minority Alliance (FMA) and #ChangeFashion are teaming up for a Black Designer Showcase during New York Fashion Week.

The show — featuring emerging designers Khiry, House of Aama and Third Crown — will adhere to the #ChangeFashion Inclusion Rider which supports backstage diversity in the fashion industry.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"This marks the start of FMA's commitment to sponsor select underrepresented designers' backstage assistants by paying a fair rate to ensure these individuals have access to the experience they need to propel their careers," Daniel Martin, FMA's North America Chapter Founder and Global Director of Artistry and Education at TATCHA, said in a statement shared with PEOPLE.

He added, "In doing so, we are also creating a pipeline of talent and fair pay, whilst helping designers who may struggle to show due to being unable to fund all aspects of their show."

The donation from FMA — which was established last year to create a more inclusive experience in the fashion industry that advances BIPOC and other marginalized people — will be used to provide fair wages to the makeup artists and nail assistants getting models runway ready.

The #ChangeFashion Inclusion rider is designed to ensure the cast and crew of fashion shows hail from diverse backgrounds that are representative of "the real world." The organization — which was created by Color of Change, Joan Smalls, IMG and the Black in Fashion Council — is committed to fighting racism and long-standing systemic issues in the industry.

The organization's selection of designers for the showcase shows their shared vision of a more diverse industry.

Founded in 2016, Khiry is afrofuturist luxury brand designed by Jameel Mohammed, who was featured on Forbes 30 Under 30 List and named a CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund finalist in 2021.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

House of Aama — which was established in 2015 — is designed by mother-daughter duo Rebecca Henry and Akau Shabaka and explores the Black experience through timeless garments. The brand which has already been featured in InStyle aims to "evoke dialogue, social commentary and conversations around heritage, remembrance and shed light on nuanced histories," according to the its website.

Codesigned by Kristin and Kofi Essel, Third Crown is a gender-neutral line of statement jewelry that shows the couple's love geometric shapes.