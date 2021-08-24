Shop

Amazon Just Launched the Perfect Oversized Blazer for Fall — but Only for 30 Hours

Plus, shop silky tops and patterned shirt dresses
By Eden Lichterman
August 24, 2021 12:00 PM
If you're heading back to the office this fall, you're probably in the market for a few new non-loungewear fashion pieces. Whether that's an oversized blazer, a versatile shirt dress, or a pair of comfortable work pants, Amazon's latest collection from The Drop has you covered — but only for the next 30 hours.

Fashion and beauty blogger @kerrently teamed up with The Drop to create "pieces that would make you feel polished and confident, no matter the occasion," she said in a press release. You can wear the sleek blazers and silky tops for a day at the office and easily transition them for a night out. Keep scrolling through to check out The Drop's new collection before it disappears. 

Shop Fall Fashion from @kerrently x The Drop 

The star of this limited edition collection is the double-breasted blazer dress, which comes in black and purple. It's made from a mid-weight soft and stretchy polyester blend, and it's fully lined with shoulder pads and fabric-covered buttons. You can either wear it as a dress with a pair of thigh-high boots or unbutton it and throw it on with jeans and a tank as an oversized blazer. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! The Drop Black Double-Breasted Blazer Dress by @kerrently, $79.90; amazon.com

Another standout piece is the black-and-white-striped wrap-front shirt dress. It's also made from mid-weight polyester with an elastic waistband, a front panel that ties at the waist, button cuffs, and buttons down the front. "When the weekend rolls around this dress can feel casual with sneakers but with the pop of a collar and a few buttons unsnapped, suddenly you've got a sexy look that only needs a pair of high heels," @kerrently said.

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! The Drop Stripe Print Half Button Front Shirt Dress by @kerrently, $69.90; amazon.com

If you're not quite ready for pants with buttons and zippers, but you need a pair to wear for professional settings, the black jogger pants are about to become your go-to's. They're made from stretchy satin with an elastic waistband, slant side pockets, and elastic around the cuffs. According to @kerrently, you can pair them with the oversized blazer from the collection and a pair of heels for a "playful twist on a suit."

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! The Drop Black Jogger Pant by @kerrently, $49.90; amazon.com

You only have until tomorrow at 6 p.m. ET to purchase these sophisticated pieces, so be sure to grab your favorites from The Drop's newest collection before it's too late.

