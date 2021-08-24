Amazon Just Launched the Perfect Oversized Blazer for Fall — but Only for 30 Hours

If you're not quite ready for pants with buttons and zippers, but you need a pair to wear for professional settings, the black jogger pants are about to become your go-to's. They're made from stretchy satin with an elastic waistband, slant side pockets, and elastic around the cuffs. According to @kerrently, you can pair them with the oversized blazer from the collection and a pair of heels for a "playful twist on a suit."