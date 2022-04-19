Amazon Shoppers May Have Found the Perfect Summer Shoe in These 'Surprisingly Comfortable' Espadrilles
There's not much that can beat a little summer sunshine. Except perhaps finding the perfect summer shoe. You know the one: stylish yet comfortable, cute yet walkable. Bonus points for being on-trend and something fashion icons like Kate Middleton and Jennifer Aniston would love.
These espadrille sandals from The Drop on Amazon check all of those boxes — and more!
The chic espadrilles combine the stylish good looks of a strappy sandal with the walkable height of a platform sole. Sizes range from 5 through 13, including half-size options. Prices start as low as $25, and reviewers describe the sandals as "super cute and surprisingly comfortable."
The straps come in five different colors to coordinate with everything in your warm-weather wardrobe. Shoppers dub the sandals "the perfect summer footwear." Happy customers also say the shoes are "dressier than flip-flops," and they love not having to navigate high heels or tall wedges to look polished.
Both Kate Middleton and Jennifer Aniston have sported stylish yet comfy espadrilles in recent months — Aniston while filming on set in Hawaii and the Duchess while on a tour of the Caribbean. If espadrilles are good enough for Hollywood royalty and actual royalty, then you know they're chic enough to rock all summer long.
Pair any of the five neutral shades with everything from sundresses to swimsuit cover-ups to shorts this summer. Stumped on what to wear with them? Take a cue from Duchess Kate and wear a colorful midi-length dress with the white espadrilles. (Plus, the white hue has earned an Amazon's Choice badge for platform sandals!) Or copy Jennifer Aniston's cool-girl-next-door vibe with the cognac espadrilles paired with a flirty summer skirt and tank top.
You really can't go wrong mixing and matching the wedge sandals with different summer styles. Just don't be too surprised if you find yourself ordering multiple pairs, so you can wear them all season long. Keep scrolling to shop more colors.
