Amazon Shoppers May Have Found the Perfect Summer Shoe in These 'Surprisingly Comfortable' Espadrilles

Pair any of the five neutral shades with everything from sundresses to swimsuit cover-ups to shorts this summer. Stumped on what to wear with them? Take a cue from Duchess Kate and wear a colorful midi-length dress with the white espadrilles. (Plus, the white hue has earned an Amazon's Choice badge for platform sandals!) Or copy Jennifer Aniston's cool-girl-next-door vibe with the cognac espadrilles paired with a flirty summer skirt and tank top.